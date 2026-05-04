A new champion will join the list of EHF European Cup Men winners, with first-time finalists GRK Ohrid and MOL Tatabanya KC eyeing the coveted 2025/26 trophy.

MOL Tatabanya KC overcame a two-goal deficit from the first leg of the semi-finals to clinch a decisive victory over HC Izvidac in their second encounter. The Hungarian side enjoys an excellent first season in the EHF European Cup and can even win their first title, after gaining valuable experience on the European stage across various competitions.

History awaits GRK Ohrid as well, with the Macedonian club hoping to earn its place among the competition’s champions. They reached the final after a thrilling semi-final clash against RK Celje Pivovarna Laško, which ended in a lucky shoot-out for the hosts in North Macedonia. Despite having less international experience, Ohrid have shown great ambition this season, having lost only once in this EHF European Cup season and now hoping to make it to the top step of the podium.

The EHF European Cup Men draw on Tuesday 5 May, at 11:00 CEST, will decide whether the first leg of the clash will be played in Hungary or North Macedonia, and the event will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The first leg is set to take place on 23/24 May, with the new champions to be crowned after the second leg on 30/31 May.