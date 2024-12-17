First EHF Champions League Women MOTW dates for 2025 set

The first stop in the new year for the Match of the Week cameras, bringing their extensive and exclusive coverage to EHFTV and the EHF Champions League social media channels, will be Denmark, where Odense Håndbold welcome Györi Audi ETO KC on Sunday 12 January at 16:00 CET.

Two places in the group B table separate the two sides, with Györ leading the standings, yet Odense are just a point behind and have the chance to do the double over the Hungarian side this season and preserve their perfect home record in the competition.

On Saturday 18, the MOTW show moves north to Norway for an all-Scandinavian clash between Vipers Kristiansand at Team Esbjerg at 18:00 CET.

Esbjerg sit between Györ and Odense in the table after eight rounds, level on points with their Danish compatriots, while former champions Vipers sit fifth. However, The Kristiansand side are still a force to be reckoned with at home, with picking up all seven of their points in front of their own fans.

We remain in group B for round 11 and head to the home of the current champions, Györ, where they will be welcoming Buducnost on Saturday 25 January 2025 at 18:00.

As things stand, this match is top vs bottom, but will that be the case by the time they face each other? As well as Odense, Györ will have had another tricky tie against Brest Bretagne Handball, while Buducnost will be aiming for their first wins against poor travellers Vipers and the side currently sitting in the all-important sixth place, HB Ludwigsburg.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as on the dedicated live blog on eurohandball.com.

