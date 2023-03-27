First European final of the season to begin in Spain
The home right for the EHF European Cup Women 2022/23 Final was drawn on Monday afternoon with Club Balonmán Atletico Guardes set to host the first leg in Spain and Antalya Konyaalti BSK hosting the second leg in Turkey.
The final matches will be played on Saturday 29 April and Saturday 6 May, making it the first European club title to be decided this season.
Over the weekend, Club Balonmán Atletico Guardes beat ATTICGO BM Elche 45:40 on aggregate in a Spanish derby, while the Turkish side Antalya Konyaalti BSK progressed 58:57, despite a six-goal defeat against MKS IUVENTA Michalovce.
Spanish teams have been dominant in the women's third-tier European club competition in recent years, but there will be a new name on the trophy as Atletico Guardes will play in the final for the first time and Antalya made history by reaching the final in their debut season of European club competition