Montpellier Handball are also through, despite having lost a match — to their semi-final opponents from last season, Kiel, in round 1. With a second emphatic victory over Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp, after their big win in the reverse leg, they ensured the upper hand in any head-to-head against the Polish side. That means group B has both main round berths booked.

Following round 4 defeats, AHC Potaissa Turda, BSV Bern, Knattspyrnufélagið Fram, HF Karlskrona and FENIX Toulouse all remain on zero points. FC Porto, who had a perfect record up to round 4, were defeated for the first time — and on their own court no less, by Elverum Håndball.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP F

In now four EHF European League campaigns, Toulouse have never waited so long for a win in the group stage, and the French side found themselves on the back foot early as they targeted their first points of 2025/26. Through the first 20 minutes, although the score was occasionally level, Toulouse were always chasing Sesvete. A 3:0 partial from the 18th minute to the 22nd turned a 12:9 lead for Sesvete into a score of 12:12, and the game stayed level until the break. Sesvete goalkeeper Filip Peric was crucial in the decisive first part of the second half — driven by two early saves, Sesvete scored four unanswered goals to open a gap, 22:18.

In just 11 minutes Peric doubled his save count from the first half — from five stops in the opening 30 minutes, he reached a tally of 10 by the 41st. Toulouse were left with a comeback task that only became more difficult, and when the final quarter began, Sesvete had a consistent lead of five to six goals. The Croatian side were led by a combined 19 goals from backs Matej Svržnjak and Tonci Ivaniševic. The victory put Sesvete on five points, where they sit alongside IFK Kristianstad and one behind group leaders Vardar.