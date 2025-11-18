First main round places booked; three 2024/25 semi-finalists through

First main round places booked; three 2024/25 semi-finalists through

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
18 November 2025, 22:45

Five places in the EHF European League Men 2025/26 main round are secured following round 4 of the group matches on Tuesday night. Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, MT Melsungen, SAH - Aarhus and THW Kiel celebrated the extension of their perfect records of wins, continued on the maximum points after four games and booked their tickets to the next stage. SG Flensburg-Handewitt are also on a perfect four wins from four matches, but the title holders could mathematically still end up in third place in group A.

Montpellier Handball are also through, despite having lost a match — to their semi-final opponents from last season, Kiel, in round 1. With a second emphatic victory over Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp, after their big win in the reverse leg, they ensured the upper hand in any head-to-head against the Polish side. That means group B has both main round berths booked.

Following round 4 defeats, AHC Potaissa Turda, BSV Bern, Knattspyrnufélagið Fram, HF Karlskrona and FENIX Toulouse all remain on zero points. FC Porto, who had a perfect record up to round 4, were defeated for the first time — and on their own court no less, by Elverum Håndball.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP F

FENIX Toulouse (FRA) vs MRK Sesvete Triglav osiguranje (CRO) 32:37 (18:18)

In now four EHF European League campaigns, Toulouse have never waited so long for a win in the group stage, and the French side found themselves on the back foot early as they targeted their first points of 2025/26. Through the first 20 minutes, although the score was occasionally level, Toulouse were always chasing Sesvete. A 3:0 partial from the 18th minute to the 22nd turned a 12:9 lead for Sesvete into a score of 12:12, and the game stayed level until the break. Sesvete goalkeeper Filip Peric was crucial in the decisive first part of the second half — driven by two early saves, Sesvete scored four unanswered goals to open a gap, 22:18.

In just 11 minutes Peric doubled his save count from the first half — from five stops in the opening 30 minutes, he reached a tally of 10 by the 41st. Toulouse were left with a comeback task that only became more difficult, and when the final quarter began, Sesvete had a consistent lead of five to six goals. The Croatian side were led by a combined 19 goals from backs Matej Svržnjak and Tonci Ivaniševic. The victory put Sesvete on five points, where they sit alongside IFK Kristianstad and one behind group leaders Vardar.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 1
Frederic Speziale
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 2
Frederic Speziale
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 3
Frederic Speziale
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 4
Frederic Speziale
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 5
Frederic Speziale

GROUP G

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 28:30 (13:13)

The reverse leg of what was a close clash in the previous round saw Hannover come away with another two-goal win — but it was not easy. The German side pulled away to a two-goal distance 10 minutes in, 7:5, and had the same advantage twice more in the following minutes before Sävehof came back to level. It was the second of centre back Sebastian Durlanu’s five goals in the opening half — of 11 total — that equalised at 9:9. A penalty save from Norén Arvid in the 21st opened the door for Sävehof to take the lead for the first time in 15 minutes, and from there it was mostly a tight race.

Hannover threatened to pull away around the 45-minute mark, hitting a three-goal lead at 21:18, but the home side came back again and the score was level into the final 10 minutes. Another penalty save proved decisive — this time from Joel Birlehm for Hannover in the 54th. Sävehof missed the opportunity to equalise at a crucial moment, and Hannover turned a 25:24 advantage into a 28:24 lead with three minutes left, at which point the victory was secured.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 20
Arrate Morales
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 21
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 22
Laura Etienne
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 23
Sascha Klahn
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 24
Ole Nielsen
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 25
Xavier Solanas
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 26
Victor Sousa
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 27
Kristinn Steinn Traustason
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 28
Nikolett Nasz
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 29
SL Benfica
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 30
Denis Dukovski
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 31
Niklas Lau Petersen
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 32
profifoto.ch
20251118 ELM R4 Gallery 33
Ismael Pinto Baldeon (AM Producciones)

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Saint-Raphaël Var Handball (FRA) 33:25 (16:11)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) 46:28 (22:15)

GROUP B

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL) 37:26 (21:13)

THW Kiel (GER) vs BSV Bern (SUI) 37:27 (19:14)

GROUP C    

SAH - Aarhus (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 39:26 (18:15)

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO) 27:35 (16:13)

GROUP D

FC Porto (POR) vs Elverum Håndball (NOR) 29:31 (19:16) 

Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) 31:35 (16:19)

GROUP E

FTC-Green Collect (HUN) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 25:28 (10:14)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs HF Karlskrona (SWE) 36:33 (18:13)

GROUP F

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 35:30 (17:16)

GROUP G

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) vs TATRAN Prešov (SVK) 38:30 (17:14)

GROUP H

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 31:32 (15:15)

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) 29:22 (11:11)

 

main image © Laura Etienne

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20200722 EHFCL PSG Karabatic
Previous Article Five players that shaped Paris Saint-Germain history

Latest news

More News