First quarter-final MOTW goes to Hungary

FTC make their return to the quarter-finals after four seasons thanks to a good showing against WHC Buducnost BEMAX in the play-offs. They beat the Montenegrin side by four goals in Podgorica and by five at home.

FTC will want therefore to pick up where they left off as they welcome Metz to the Erd Arena at 16:00 CEST on 29 April. Meanwhile Metz are looking for a second straight appearance in the EHF FINAL4, after their third-place finish last season.

The two sides are familiar opponents, but have not faced each other since 2020/21 when they met in the group phase in back-to-back clashes. Then, FTC won 32:30 in Hungary before Metz won 30:29 in France, raising the prospect of another close game this season. But Metz have beaten FTC at home, taking a 34:28 victory in 2018/19.

In the group phase this season Metz were almost unbeatable, losing just one game and drawing another on their way to the quarter-finals. FTC were more vulnerable, conceding six matches including two home games in group A.

As usual, the Match of the Week will receive special attention on the eurohandball.com live blog and on the official EHF Champions League social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

MATCH OF THE WEEK: QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Saturday 29 April 2023, 16:00 CEST: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Metz Handball



Photo © Micheller Szilvia