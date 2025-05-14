“It’s a new experience, but it's quite worth it,” says Polish referee Michal Jakubek, who shared the four-day challenge with his colleagues.

“The other referees are very, very good, very prepared, and we are on the same page with them. Everyone wants to improve and develop themselves. We are very, very focused on self-development — this is not the last word from us,” says Jakubek of his experience and that of his refereeing partner Mikolaj Marcinkowski.

The duo have been whistling together for the past seven years and are now ready to take the next step in their refereeing careers. In addition, successful candidates in this programme could also earn the prestigious EHF Beach Handball Candidate badge after the assessments.

Each of the four pairs, nominated by their national federations to the EHF, has high ambitions and hopes that the journey will not end with here. The dream? “To become an EHF referee,” says 23-year-old Marija Radoicic from Serbia without a moment’s hesitation. She and her partner Jovana Mrksic were only paired in 2023, but they call it “the best decision ever” and do not hide how proud they are to be part of the course.

“We didn't expect that. We were having fun, it's all fun and now we are on this candidate programme.”

So, while they were in Zagreb, they used every single second to learn from Georgiana Doana, and to soak up all the advice they could.

“It's been really good, because she was once a beach handball referee, and she really knows what to say to us because she was in that position. She knows what things to concentrate on and for what to look for. It's been really, really good,“ says Mrksic.