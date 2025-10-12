Gradimir Chanevski locks the door

GRK Ohrid goalkeeper Gradimir Chanevski closed and locked the door — and probably threw the key away — against HC Baki in the first leg on Saturday. Chanevski made 22 saves from 33 shots (66.6 per cent efficiency), helping the Macedonian side to a dominant 44:11 win.

Ohrid conceded only four goals in the second half, and HC Baki only managed to score from 28 per cent of their shots. Chanevski even saved all three penalty attempts.

On Sunday, GRK Ohrid cruised to another dominant victory, winning 38:21 and booking their ticket to the third round. After his efforts on Saturday, Chanevski was rested, but his substitutes showed they were more than capable of the task: Bojan Blazhevski stopped nine shots (42.9 per cent), and Bojan Krstevski seven (43.8 per cent).

Main photo © Ern Ferrari