First tickets go on sale for Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany

As of 20 May, handball fans can purchase tickets for the tournament’s most high-profile matches, which will take place inside some of Germany’s biggest and most iconic handball arenas in the cities of Dusseldorf, Berlin, Mannheim, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne between 10-28 January 2024.



This includes the special opening day in Dusseldorf, where supporters are encouraged to become part of a world-record attempt for the biggest attendance to watch a handball match inside the Merkur Spiel Arena on 10 January.



In the first pre-sale phase, only ticket packages for the respective tournament phases, i.e. preliminary round, main round and final weekend, will be available. However, individual day tickets for the world-record attempt with an estimated 50,000 fans anticipated in Dusseldorf can already be purchased.



All tickets on sale will be available via the event website heretoplay.com and the official ticketing page from EHF partner CTS Eventim, tickets.eurohandball.com.



Martin Hausleitner, Secretary General of the European Handball Federation, said: "The release of these tickets for the arenas in Germany represents a significant milestone as we count down towards the beginning of our next flagship men’s national team event. The German Handball Federation and the EHF are working towards organising one of the biggest Men’s EHF EUROs ever, and we are looking forward to an event to remember."



Chairman of the German Handball Federation, Mark Schober, said: "HERE TO PLAY! – this is the title of the EHF EURO 2024 and we want to give as many people as possible the chance to experience top handball live.



"For everyone interested in sports in January 2024 with a ticket for Dusseldorf, Berlin, Mannheim, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne it should be: HERE TO CELEBRATE!



"The EHF EURO 2024 should be a lighthouse event for the entire sport and especially in the decade of handball. We look forward to the best handball players in Europe and the visit of the international handball family."



Seeding announced for preliminary round groups



The seeding for the preliminary round has also been revealed with the arenas allocated for six teams already.



Hosts Germany will play their preliminary round matches in group A in Berlin at the 14,800-seater Mercedes Benz Arena, as will Norway – in group D – should they make it to the final tournament.



Current holders Sweden, after winning Men’s EHF EURO 2022, will play their games in Mannheim’s 13,200-seater SAP Arena in group E. Should Croatia qualify for the EHF EURO 2024, they will play in group B also in Mannheim.



Denmark, after their third place finish in January at Men’s EHF EURO 2022, and Iceland – should they make it – will play in groups F and C respectively in the SAP Garden arena in Munich, which is currently being built and will seat 11,500 fans.



Those teams who play in preliminary round groups A, B and C will head to the iconic 19,250-seater LANXESS arena in Cologne for the main round, while those who qualify from groups D, E and F will play at the 13,000-seater Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg.



The final weekend – set for 26-28 January – will be played in Cologne.