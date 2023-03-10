First tickets to EHF EURO 2024 on the line

We wanted to win the first match, but we weren’t playing well. The Dutch team is really good. We should play top handball, on a high professional level. On Sunday, we are going to play in front of our fans. the Arena is sold out and it won’t be easy. Therefore, the attack must be better than in the previous match and we need to keep a high level in the match during the whole 60 minutes

Goran Perkovac Coach, Croatia