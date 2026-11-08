Denmark crash Swiss party, feisty Portugal snatch draw in Spain

Denmark crash Swiss party, feisty Portugal snatch draw in Spain

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
08 November 2026, 20:07

Over 11,000 fans attended Switzerland’s first home match in the Men's EHF EURO Cup 2028 and saw a convincing defeat against EHF EURO champions Denmark, while Spain conceded the equalizer against Portugal with the last shot by Ricardo Brandão.

ROUND 2

HIGHLIGHT MATCH: SWITZERLAND VS DENMARK 24:33 (9:13)

Top scorers: Luca Sigrist 7/9 (Switzerland); Simon Pytlick 10/15 (Denmark)

Even the Swiss handball record attendance of 11,600 fans in Zürich did not help the team of Andy Schmid to take their first points in the EHF EURO Cup. In the duel with his former club coach Nikolaj Jacobsen, his side was behind from the start until the end. After their lucky draw against Spain on Wednesday, the defending EHF EURO champions started in express mode (3:0) and had not even been shocked, when the hosts levelled the result for the one and only time at 7:7, answering with a 6:2 run until the break.

Main reason for the finally clear result were 20 saves of goalkeeper Kevin Møller, who replaced Emil Nielsen in a brilliant way. It took the Danes only five minutes after the restart to score their first double-figured advance at 19:9 – later, their victory was sealed though Switzerland showed a lot of character and immediately came closer to only six goals. The duo Simon Pytlick (10) and Mathias Gidsel (7) combined for more than half of Danish goals.

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PS Portugal X SuíÇA 18224800
In the first five minutes you could already tell that this was a special game. We didn't get off to a good start and played far too slowly. Our goalkeeper kept us in the game during that phase. After that, we moved the ball more smoothly and played with more courage. We started the second half just as poorly, if not even worse. That was obviously a big setback. But we still managed to stay in the game. Today, we tested ourselves against the best team, and overall, I'm happy with our performance.
Andy Schmid
Head coach, Switzerland
20261108 SUI DEN Trainer Nikolaj Jacobsen (Daenemark) (1)
In the first half we played not as well as I hoped. We played not as fast as possible, missed a lot of chances. Second half we played with a lot more speed and were more effective with our chances. So, first half was with too less speed, and second half I'm really satisfied, especially with the first 15 minutes, where we played really good defence, had a really good goalkeeper in Kevin Møller. So, with that I'm very satisfied today.
Nikolaj Jacobsen
Head coach, Denmark
20261108 SUI DEN Tiago Cuencas (Schweiz) Emil Bergholt (Daenemark)
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
20261108 SUI DEN Mathias Gidsel (Daenemark)
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
20261108 SUI DEN Simon Pytlick (Daenemark)
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
20261108 SUI DEN Samuel Roethlisberger (Schweiz) Simon Pytlick (Daenemark)
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
20261108 SUI DEN Tiago Cuencas (Schweiz)
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
20261108 SUI DEN Trainer Nikolaj Jacobsen (Daenemark)
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
20261108 SUI DEN Joel Willecke (Schweiz)
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
20261108 SUI DEN Hjalte Lykke (Daenemark)
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
20261108 SUI DEN Simon Pytlick (Daenemark)B
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
20261108 SUI DEN Trainer Nikolaj Jacobsen (Daenemark) (1)
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
20261108 SUI DEN Team Suib
Benjamin Faes / freshfocus
BF100784
Benjamin Faes / SHV

SPAIN VS PORTUGAL 37:37 (18:17)

Top scorers: Jan Gurri 7/8 (Spain); António Areia 6/7, Francisco Costa 6/8, Luís Frade 6/8 (Portugal)

The last shot decided a thrilling neighbours duel. In the first half, only twice the gap was three goals, the rest was on almost equal level with slim advantages for the hosts, who were constantly ahead after 9:9. Without Martim Costa, Portugal lacked the means in attack, while Spain scored from almost all positions before the break. A 6:2 run right after the restart opened the gates widely for Spain, leading 24:19, but their rivals tried hard to return in the duel of two EHF EURO co-hosts.

When Barça line player netted to bring Portugal to a two-goal deficit (28:26), the gap was almost bridged also thanks to some saves of goalkeeper Gustavo Capdeville – and it caused a team time-out of Spain’s coach Jordi Ribera. But nothing changed: Portugal were on a one-goal gap several time, but never managed to equalize. When Spain pulled ahead from 33:32 to 37:34, the match seemed to be decided – but Portugal had another comeback at 37:36 with one minute left – both coaches took their final time-outs. And with 14 seconds left, Ricardo Brandão levelled the result, while Ian Tarrafeta missed Spain’s last chance.

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20261108 ESP POR ESP Ribera1 (1)
I'm disappointed with the final result. We knew it was going to be a difficult match because Portugal have a very well-established squad, with clear patterns of play that allow them to play almost instinctively, whereas we are still developing our own game. Nevertheless, we can be relatively satisfied, as it has been a very demanding week, with matches against Denmark and Portugal, and the team has been competitive in both games. This has allowed us to assess where we currently stand and gauge our progress.
Jordi Ribera
Head coach, Spain
20261108 ESP POR POR Pereira Jpg (1)
It was a very close match. Spain are a great opponent, and they made things very difficult for us. I am very proud of the team for knowing how to react at the end of the match, when it seemed like it was going their way. And then, Gustavo and his save... It gives us this point against a tough rival.
Paulo Pereira
Head coach, Portugal
20261108 ESP POR 7 Gurri1
J. L. Recio / RFEBM
20261108 ESP POR 22 Fis1
J. L. Recio / RFEBM
20261108 ESP POR 8 Iturriza1
J. L. Recio / RFEBM
20261108 ESP POR 13 Salvador1
J. L. Recio / RFEBM
20261108 ESP POR POR Pereira Jpg
J. L. Recio / RFEBM
20261108 ESP POR ESP Ribera1
J. L. Recio / RFEBM
20261108 ESP POR 15 Cikusa3 Jpg
J. L. Recio / RFEBM
20261108 ESP POR 15 Cikusa4 Jpg
J. L. Recio / RFEBM

Main photo credit @Benjamin Faes / freshfocus

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