ROUND 2

Top scorers: Luca Sigrist 7/9 (Switzerland); Simon Pytlick 10/15 (Denmark)

Even the Swiss handball record attendance of 11,600 fans in Zürich did not help the team of Andy Schmid to take their first points in the EHF EURO Cup. In the duel with his former club coach Nikolaj Jacobsen, his side was behind from the start until the end. After their lucky draw against Spain on Wednesday, the defending EHF EURO champions started in express mode (3:0) and had not even been shocked, when the hosts levelled the result for the one and only time at 7:7, answering with a 6:2 run until the break.

Main reason for the finally clear result were 20 saves of goalkeeper Kevin Møller, who replaced Emil Nielsen in a brilliant way. It took the Danes only five minutes after the restart to score their first double-figured advance at 19:9 – later, their victory was sealed though Switzerland showed a lot of character and immediately came closer to only six goals. The duo Simon Pytlick (10) and Mathias Gidsel (7) combined for more than half of Danish goals.