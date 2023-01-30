Five talking points after Denmark’s hattrick of world titles

1. Denmark win final against France in front of 23,050 spectators

It was a dream final – maybe not for the many Swedish fans among the 23,050 visitors in the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, but it included the two teams that shared the last four world titles between them: two-time defending champions Denmark and record six-time champions France.

After leading 12:7 midway through the opening half, Denmark had lost most of that advantage by half-time (16:15) but stepped it up again after the break for a convincing 34:29 win. Rasmus Lauge with 10 and Simon Pytlick with nine goals were instrumental to Denmark’s triumph; Nedim Remili led with six for France.

2. Denmark are just unbeatable – for 28 matches now

Denmark and World Championships – it is an ongoing love affair. Yes, Denmark had won three silver medals and a bronze before, but their dominance at the global stage of men’s handball really only set off when they co-hosted the tournament with Germany in 2019. Since then, Denmark bagged all three trophies while staying unbeaten for a stunning streak of 28 matches now.