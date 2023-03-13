Five talking points after fascinating week of qualifiers

Race for third-placed sides heats up

There are still 15 spots up for grabs for Germany 2024, with the first two spots in each group progressing. The other four spots are reserved for the best four sides which finish on the third place in their groups, with their results against the last-placed team in their respective groups omitted.

The battle is fierce here and it will definitely go to the wire - until the final minutes of the last games – as Netherlands, the Faroe Islands and Italy will progress to the final tournament in this moment, with the fourth place being stuck in a perfect tie between Georgia and Slovakia at this moment.

After a draw and a win against Croatia, Netherlands are tied with Goran Perkovac’s side in the standings, but have an inferior goal difference than Croatia, which sends them to the third place. However, at the end of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, the Dutch side will finish over Croatia in the case of a tie at points, with the tiebreaker being the head-to-head results.

The Faroe Islands are second in the ranking of the third-placed teams, with two points, while the other six teams are currently at 0 points, with the goal difference separating them: Italy (52:70), Georgia (47:65) and Slovakia (47:65) are tied at -18, followed by Bosnia Herzegovina (-19), Estonia (-20) and Türkiye (-26), in what will definitely be a fascinating battle for the four qualifying places.

Greece and Faroe Islands shock opponents

There are obviously surprises in such a packed competition, with plenty of teams trying to develop and produce upsets and the biggest ones came this week courtesy of Greece and the Faroe Islands. Greece have so far never qualified for the EHF EURO but are now in pole position to seal a place in the final tournament after extending their winning streak to three games.

The cornerstone of this form was the 32:28 win against the Netherlands back in October, and the wins against Belgium (26:24 twice) helped Greece edge closer to a EHF EURO berth. However, they will meet powerhouse Croatia twice in their last two matches.

The Faroe Islands might have lost against Romania on Saturday (25:17), but their win in Torshavn (28:26) was one that they will never forget. Backed by an outstanding game from right wing Hakun West Av Teigum, who scored 11 goals from 12 shots, the Faroe Islands secured only their second win in history in the EHF EURO Qualifiers and made a huge step for qualification.

They have a prime chance to finish either in the top two, or as one of the best four teams on the third place, needing a win against Ukraine in Torshavn in April to get even closer.