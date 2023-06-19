Five talking points after Magdeburg’s magic triumph

Magdeburg’s fairy tale lasted all season long

It had been 17 years since SC Magdeburg last played in the EHF Champions League, and 21 since they won the trophy. And you can say that the German side celebrated their comeback in style, as SCM defied the pre-season odds by qualifying for the EHF FINAL4 in their first season back. They did get the scalp of many powerhouses along the road, including Telekom Veszprém HC and Paris Saint-Germain Handball.

But as their line player Magnus Saugstrup pointed out, Magdeburg did not come to Cologne just to enjoy the show. They first ended two-time defending champions Barça’s unbeaten run of 25 matches with a breath-taking shootout in the semi-final, before beating Barlinek Industria Kielce after extra time in the final.

Magdeburg’s unlikely run to the trophy was personified best by Gísli Kristjánsson, who recovered just in time from what looked like a season-ending ankle injury, then had another unbelievable recovery from the shoulder dislocation he sustained on Saturday before playing the final on Sunday and being named MVP.