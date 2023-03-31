Five talking points after the play-offs have given their verdict

Seven different nations in the quarter-finals

For the first time since 2019, only one country has two teams qualified for the quarter-finals. Three seasons ago, France saw Paris and Nantes among the eight best teams in Europe, but this team Germany will celebrate the presence of two teams; THW Kiel and SC Magdeburg. It is worth noting that never has an edition featured eight teams from eight different countries in the quarter-finals since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 in 2010.

The Zebras gave Dinamo Bucuresti no chance in the play-offs, winning by 13 goals in Romania a week ago (41:28) before losing by only one in their own Wunderino Arena. Magdeburg, on the other hand, booked a direct ticket to the quarter-finals thanks to their second place finish in group A.

Paris and Kiel meet again on the road to Cologne

For the third consecutive time, Paris and Kiel will play against each other in the quarter-finals, with a TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 ticket at stake.

Last season, the German side made it to Cologne by just one goal. While PSG and Kiel drew in Paris in the first leg (30:30), THW won by one at home, thanks to last second save by Niklas Landin against Luc Steins.

In the 2020/21 season, things turned the other way, as Paris booked their ticket for the FINAL4 after making up for a two-goal away loss at home.

Plock and GOG, two newcomers in the quarter-finals

Last season, Plock and GOG were playing in the European League quarter-finals, and Wisla even made it to the Finals. Despite both graduating to the Champions League last summer, both clubs proved they were up to the challenge as they qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Plock had to go through a penalty shoot-out to defeat Nantes and were the first team since Chekhov in 2010 to win a quarter-final after the sixty minutes of play had transpired. Wisla tumbled five times in the play-offs before, but their sixth attempt to make it to the quarter-finals was the successful one.

GOG, on the other hand, had not made it to the Champions League Last 16 in the last two decades, so their presence in the play-offs was some kind of event already. But the team led by Simon Pytlick made the most of it to write just a little bit more history, catching its first ever quarter-finals ticket against fellow Danish side Aalborg.