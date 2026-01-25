The excitement is building up in Herning, as the end of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round is just around the horizon. With only two rounds left to play, five teams are still mathematically able to progress to the semi-finals.

Leaders Germany are in the position to book their ticket if they beat Denmark and France do not beat Spain, the only team out of the race at the moment. Norway and Portugal are on two points, and the loser of the game between the two teams will see their hopes vanish.