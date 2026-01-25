Five teams on the hunt for final weekend tickets

EHF / Kevin Domas & Björn Pazen
25 January 2026, 11:00

The excitement is building up in Herning, as the end of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round is just around the horizon. With only two rounds left to play, five teams are still mathematically able to progress to the semi-finals.

Leaders Germany are in the position to book their ticket if they beat Denmark and France do not beat Spain, the only team out of the race at the moment. Norway and Portugal are on two points, and the loser of the game between the two teams will see their hopes vanish.

GROUP I

Portugal vs Norway

Monday 26 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 5-0-5

  • the two teams are currently tied in fourth place in the group, with four points
  • Portugal came to the main round with two points, but lost their first two main round games, against Germany (30:32) and France (38:46)
  • Norway have had mixed results since the start of the main round, with one victory against Spain (35:34) and a loss against Germany (28:30)
  • Portugal’s Francisco Costa is the current best scorer of the tournament, with 43 goals
  • August Pedersen, the best scorer for Norway, has netted 33 times since the beginning of the tournament
  • the last times the two teams played against each other at the EHF EURO was in 2024, when Portugal beat Norway 37:32 in the main round; at the 2025 World Championship in Norway, Portugal won 31:28

Euro26 Germany Vs Portugal 95A8400 JE
They are a very tough team that play high-speed handball and they can put us in trouble. It’s hard to bounce back after the game we had yesterday against France. We will have to be more precise in everything we do, be better in defence, because we won’t be able to have another performance as the one we had yesterday in the first half.
Martim Costa
Left back, Portugal
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM105650 EM
For Portugal it will be easier to come with a lot of motivation after the game they had against France. We are prepared for everything. Mentally, we have to re-start again and look what was good and what was bad. Probably we needed a higher efficiency in attack.
Kevin Gulliksen
Right wing, Norway
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM105139 EM

Spain vs France

Monday 26 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H : 12-4-23

  • while France are second in the group with four points, Spain are at the bottom of the table with zero point and are out of the semi-finals race
  • Spain have not won a game since the beginning of the main round, having lost 34:35 to Norway and 31:36 to Denmark
  • on the other hand, France came to Herning with two points; they have since lost 29:32 to Denmark but beat Portugal 46:38
  • Spain’s Aleix Gómez and France’s Dylan Nahi, the two teams’ best scorers, are both currently on 22 goals
  • with 113 goals scored since the beginning of the main round, France are currently the best offence in the group; they have notched up 201 goals in the whole tournament, 39 more than the next-best attack, Denmark
  • Spain and France have not played against each other at the EHF EURO since 2018, where Spain beat France in the semi-finals (27:23)

Euro26 France Vs Portugal ER18804 JE
Their play is really different from the other ones. They are able to change the systems, especially in defence. They set a lot of traps to their opponents, you always think that you have won but in fact, you have not. It’s the same offensively, you always think that you have caught them and they always manage to release the ball. They are an upsetting team to play. Someone is always running, someone is always offering a solution coming out of the blue.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France

Germany vs Denmark

Monday 26 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 9-2-11

  • including friendlies, this is the 111th meeting between Germany and Denmark; at the EHF EURO they have won four matches each
  • Germany have not beaten Denmark since the EHF EURO 2016 main round; their most recent encounter was at the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship in Herning, when Denmark won 40:30 in the main round
  • Germany have six points on their account after beating Portugal and Norway and will definitely finish among the top three of the group, while Denmark are on four points after beating France and Spain
  • the best goalkeeper in the competition, Andreas Wolff (57 saves) will meet the second and third best scorers, Danish duo Mathias Gidsel (39 goals) and Simon Pytlick (37)
  • 10 Danes play for German clubs, including five at SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who face their teammate, German team captain Johannes Golla; Germany’s Juri Knorr plays for Danish side Aalborg Håndbold and will face his teammates Mads Hoxer and Simon Hald

Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM208821 EM
This is one of the best teams in the history of handball. To beat them, a lot of things have to come together. The potential is there, but we have to perform differently than in the last two encounters. We’ll see whether the atmosphere in the arena is an advantage or a disadvantage for the Danes.
Andreas Wolff
Goalkeeper, Germany
Euro26 France Vs Denmark UH21785 UH
We had a lot of problems with Germany in the EURO 2024 semi-final in Cologne. Recently, the results have been clearer than the actual course of the games. We have great respect for Germany because they know exactly what Simon Pytlick and I – and all the others as well – are doing.
Mathias Gidsel
Right back, Denmark
Euro26 Germany Vs Portugal ER18452 JE

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands FLP 7432 FV
