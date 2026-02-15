Five teams seal QF berths with one more round left to play

The penultimate round in the EHF European League Women group stage brought drama in group A with the reigning champions, Thüringer HC, celebrating a win against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC to join them and CS Minaur Baia Mare on six points in the standings, while JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball despite suffering a loss to CSM Corona Brașov in Group D, celebrated progression to the quarter-finals as part of the highlight matches.



MOL Esztergom defeated Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in group B with both of them booking quarter-final tickets. In group C, CS Rapid Bucuresti won against Tertnes Bergen, securing a place in the next phase and thus, the top spot in group C as well, while HC Lokomotiva Zagreb suffered a narrow loss to VfL Oldenburg. Finally, Viborg HK remain on top in group D after a win over the Polish champions, KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin sent them through to the quarter-finals.