Five teams seal QF berths with one more round left to play

15 February 2026, 20:20

The penultimate round in the EHF European League Women group stage brought drama in group A with the reigning champions, Thüringer HC, celebrating a win against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC to join them and CS Minaur Baia Mare on six points in the standings, while JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball despite suffering a loss to CSM Corona Brașov in Group D, celebrated progression to the quarter-finals as part of the highlight matches. 

MOL Esztergom defeated Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in group B with both of them booking quarter-final tickets. In group C, CS Rapid Bucuresti won against Tertnes Bergen, securing a place in the next phase and thus, the top spot in group C as well, while HC Lokomotiva Zagreb suffered a narrow loss to VfL Oldenburg. Finally, Viborg HK remain on top in group D after a win over the Polish champions, KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin sent them through to the quarter-finals.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 34:24 (15:12)

With the group A leaders, CS Minaur Baia Mare, squandering a chance to seal a quarter-final ticket yesterday, Thüringer HC were determined to secure a win against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC from throw-off and thus, enter the final round level with their opponents in the standings. With that being said, Herbert Müller's squad established full control early and did not look back, with their advantage on the rise throughout the match. From a three-goal advantage (15:12) at half-time to a 10-goal lead after the final whistle, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC were never close to reaching the quality and tempo of the reigning champions. Johanna Reichert was once again the match's top scorer, as the EHF Finals 2025 MVP scored 14 goals, while Laura Kuske noted 28 per cent of save efficiency for the winning side.

 

GROUP D

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs CSM Corona Brașov (ROU) 26:30 (18:18)

Last year’s bronze medallists, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, began the match on a high, and Clément Alcacer’s squad took a four-goal lead (12:8) in the 16th minute through Nina Dury, signalling the hosts’ early dominance. However, with CSM Corona Brașov undefeated on the road in the group phase, Katarina Krpež-Slezák & co. responded by immediately improving their performance and mounting a comeback, with the clubs level (18:18) at half-time. With the momentum on the visitors’ side in the second half, George Burcea’s squad thrived and moved into a three-goal lead (20:23) in the 43rd minute, which ultimately proved crucial in deciding the winner. In the end, CSM Corona Brașov celebrated a deserved win, with Katarina Krpež-Slezák finishing as the match’s top scorer with 11 goals and Anica Gudelj making 12 saves (33 per cent save efficiency).

 

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Larvik (NOR) 28:31 (14:17)

GROUP B

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) 27:31 (12:17)

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 30:25 (15:10)

GROUP C

Tertnes Bergen (NOR) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 28:30 (13:16)

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER) 28:29 (9:16)

GROUP D

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 26:32 (17:15)

