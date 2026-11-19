Five things to know about "Lunde: The Life and Death of an Athlete"
On 28 November at 19:00 CET, see Katrine Lunde as you have never seen her before: In the documentary, “Lunde: The Life and Death of an Athlete,” premiered on Home of Handball YouTube, the most titled player in handball takes us behind the scenes of the last days of her career. Over five special days culminating with Lunde’s national team farewell match at home in Kristiansand, as part of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026, the legendary Norwegian goalkeeper and her family dismantled any idea of privacy surrounding the momentous occasion in order to share the milestone.