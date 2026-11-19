1. Katrine Lunde like never before

Following the most-titled player in handball as the end of her career looms, “The Life and Death of an Athlete” naturally addresses what the game has brought her. Lunde speaks openly about the memorable moments, challenges and struggles experienced during her career — and the emotions of it all, through the years and into those final days before she last dons the Norway jersey.

But the conversation goes much deeper. Lunde’s role as mother is her most important. The documentary examines her experience with pregnancy during an elite athletic career; what being a mother means to her, through both her own reflections and the relationship with her daughter Atina the audience witnesses firsthand; and a miscarriage before the EHF EURO 2020. That is Katrine Lunde alone.

The audience is welcomed into the Lunde family homes — Katrine’s own as well as that of her parents. What is Katrine Lunde’s daily home life like? What do her parents think of her career? What is her relationship with her twin Kristine Lunde-Borgersen like? With the documentary stepping behind closed doors into Lunde's private spaces, those questions and more are answered.