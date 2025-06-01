Flash quotes: EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 final and third-place match

BUDAPEST — Comments from players and head coaches after Team Esbjerg beat Metz Handball 30:27 in the third-place match at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 at MVM Dome on Sunday.

Tomas Axnér (SWE) — head coach, Team Esbjerg

On Metz goalkeeper Cléopatre Darleux's last match of her career:

"Congratulations to Metz for the amazing season and also to Cléo for your wonderful career, what all you have done for handball. As a handball fan I am very grateful that I got an opportunity to see you play."

On the bronze medal match:

"About this game today I think like all games this weekend it’s small things to decide. I think Metz got a good start and came ahead. We had a good structure in our attack and then Metz started challenging us. We lost kind of momentum and Metz played far better than us playing this kind of handball. They could easily catch us again at 16:16 and in the second half we were also down with a couple of goals but we found the momentum again and the structure and we could play 7-against-6 and also calmed things down a little bit for us. It was a close game and could have ended both ways and of course I am happy to win the game and I know it is very hard for everybody who loses the semi-final to try to find new energy, reload. We worked with that yesterday and I’m sure that Metz also did that because they really performed well today and came out with a lot of will, power, energy and belief."

On the match's high intensity:

"It was a close game and normally bronze medal games are not that intense with so many two-minute suspensions, but both teams wanted that. I think it was great for the fans and the ones watching at home on the television."

Michala Møller (DEN) — left back, Team Esbjerg

On the bronze medal match:

"It was tough and it was a tough day yesterday, and also a long night for me trying to move on. But I think we have a really good group and talked a lot and tried to move on. We made an agreement that when we showed up for breakfast this morning we would have to focus on this game and prepare ourselves as it is a final. I know it is difficult to do that but at least try it. But I think that we managed that."

On Cléopatre Darleux retiring:

"I also want to thank Cléopatre for her amazing career. You should be really proud of it."

Merel Freriks (NED) — line player, Team Esbjerg

On winning the bronze medal match: "We came here for the gold medal, of course, but we could really show today that we want to win every fight, not just the one for the first place." On the mental aspect of the game: "Everyone was more and more tired with every passing minute, it's also a mental game we played against each other. It was a long match, both teams struggled with the concentration sometimes. At the end, we did our best to focus on the game better than Metz." On Esbjerg's overall performance: "I think we can be really proud of each other. Yesterday we fought as a team, we wanted to save this mentality also for today and we succeeded, even when it was hard. We had great defence in crucial moments and personally I am very proud of everyone." Emmanuel Mayonnade (FRA) — head coach, Metz Handball On his losing streak at the EHF FINAL4: "Esbjerg are a strong team, we have a lot of respect for them. I came here eight times to the press conference after the matches in the (EHF) FINAL4; I only spoke one time first, so I lost seven times. That’s just unbelievable." On the bronze medal match: "I think we are not strong enough to win the EHF FINAL4 and also do this kind of match. We were up by two, three goals and then we made too many mistakes. In the last 15 minutes, Kristensen made a lot of saves. I can say we are a little bit tired, we played the later game and we played overtime, and we were afraid about the end of the match. That’s why we started the match with reserved players. We tried to find some good energy for the match but I probably missed something. We lost twice in a row, we have to work again to come back next year, next season. I don’t know if we will do it but we’ll give our best to come back again." Cléopatre Darleux (FRA) — goalkeeper, Metz Handball On her long and successful career and last CL game: "I have two more games to play in my professional career, but I wanted to finish my Champions League era with a win. We really wanted to win and gave our all, but sometimes it's not only about playing handball, but more importantly what's inside our head. I am really happy despite the defeat. I enjoyed playing with this team throughout this season, it was a great choice from me to come here and finish my career. I will retire with good memories and friends, and I will come back next year, hopefully to celebrate Metz's victory. It's a young team, they need time to fulfil their potential."

Anne Mette Hansen (DEN) — left back, Metz Handball

On the decisive factors in the game against Esbjerg:

"I think we missed too many shots, while Anna Kristensen, their goalkeeper, gave an excellent performance. We made mistakes in key moments and sometimes because of our lack of experience in tense situations like this. Despite the defeat, I feel like we gave everything we could."

On playing the bronze medal match the second time in a row against Esbjerg:

"It's always a bad feeling to lose a game, especially, if it was the same last year. Esbjerg are a great team, but so are we, we were in the (EHF) FINAL4, so we will learn from this experience and move forward."

Emma Jacques (FRA) — right back, Metz handball

On playing a tight game against Esbjerg:

"After yesterday's defeat we were sad, but we really wanted to finish the season with a winning match. In spite of not winning, we can be very proud of ourselves, we tried to do our best. It is devastating, though, to have a last match like this."

On having a bigger role recently in the team:

"When Laura (Flippes) announced her pregnancy, I knew that I would have more role in the game. I tried to do my best to fill her absence, but it wasn't enough this time. I hope everybody can be as proud of me as I am of them. Today I missed a lot of chances to score, but that's just the way handball works."

