Flash quotes: group A media calls 12 January

BERLIN - Comments from Germany goalkeeper David Späth (GER), goalkeeper coach Mattias Andersson (SWE) and France head coach Guillaume Gille (FRA) at media calls on Friday.

GERMANY

David Späth (GER) - goalkeeper

On the opening game at the MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA:

“At some point, I looked up and it looked incredible. It was a super start of the tournament for us, especially with the win, but we have to keep in mind there is a lot of work ahead. I’m also happy that I was able to play for a couple of minutes, it’s always good to be in the rhythm early, even though given Andy’s [Wolff] performance, it felt normal that he stayed on the court as long as possible.”

On the collaboration with Andreas Wolff:

“We have been working together for a moment, so we know each other. Andy is a world-class goalkeeper but also a very nice guy. We have a very good relationship, both on and off the court, together with Mattias [Andersson, goalkeeper coach] as well. I feel like I’m making progress every week and I’m really looking forward to the next weeks.”

On the forthcoming game against North Macedonia:

“They are a very good team but we have to prepare that game as seriously as we did the first one. We know that a win would send us to the main round, but we want to win every game.”

On the importance of video analysis for a goalkeeper:

“It takes me quite some time, and it brings me some comfort to take a look at the players before the game. This is no guarantee that I will make saves, but it brings information. Playing the European League with the Rhein-Neckar Löwen gives me the opportunity to know more players from foreign teams.”

Mattias Andersson (SWE) - goalkeeper coach

On the opening game:

“It was an incredible experience to play in front of so many people. We had an amazing defence and that helped our goalkeepers have a nice evening. We can say we had a perfect evening, it was important but in the meantime, that was only the first game of the tournament, we know there is still a lot of work ahead.”

On his work around the game against Switzerland:

“First we had the preparation before, which started right after the last game against Portugal in the preparation. We only focused on Switzerland, not the others. After the game, we watched the ball again, trying to see what was good and what we must get better.

“My work is not only about goalkeepers but also about defence, how both parties can work better together. It’s all about the details, and all this work must be done in a short-amount of time, which imply the whole staff has to be very efficient.”

On choosing starts and who does not start the game:

“This is something that we discuss with Alfred Gislason, the head coach, and we also talk during the game a lot. We try to find what is best for the team, when we can change goalkeeper so we can give the team a new impulse.

“The feeling of the goalkeeper is also important. The guy on the field can make us change our mind, when he tells us he doesn’t feel too into his game or the opposite.”

FRANCE

Guillaume Gille (FRA) - head coach

On the opening game:

“We had a good game, for sure we missed some things, especially on fastbreaks, but overall, we are satisfied. At the end of the day, we still won by ten, so that’s fine. I want to see the positive things, sure we missed some easy shots, but in the meantime, we were able to create those opportunities for ourselves.”

On finding the rhythm when you play every three days:

“It’s hard, but we tried to find our way around it by having a tough training tonight, with a lot of rhythm. We know that, from Sunday on, we will play every two days, which is something that we are used to in big competitions. We have the luxury to rest and to work before playing against Switzerland on Sunday, so we have to make it a positive thing.”

About Switzerland, France’s next opponent:

“I think they were beaten, especially physically by Germany in their first game. I did not recognise them, to be honest. The German defence stole their confidence, it felt like their hands were shaking. We have to keep their confidence level as low as possible, especially with our defence.”

About having the opportunity to qualify for the main round already:

“It’s great, but we want to win every game, so that means beating Germany as well. We want to make it to the main round, but also with the maximum of points. One game at a time, we will focus on Switzerland first and then think about the final match of the group against Germany.”

Hugo Descat (FRA) - left winger

On the upcoming game against Switzerland:

“It’s an important one, as important as the one against North Macedonia from two days ago. We have to show a better face than we did in the first game, but Switzerland are in the same position. They remain dangerous, and they know that this is their last chance to qualify.”

On Nikola Portner, his former teammate in Montpellier:

“We played one season together, he is a very good goalkeeper. He proves every week in the Bundesliga, but also the Champions League, that he belongs to the best goalkeepers in the world. We know he can almost beat a team by himself, so we have to be extra focused against him.”

On not missing one shot in the first game:

“You know what? Both left wingers have not missed a shot so far, and that’s great! I think the team worked well and we had some easy shots to convert. Dylan and I are very different players in the same position. But we are both as efficient and it’s great for the team.”