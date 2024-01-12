Flash quotes: group D media calls 12 January

BERLIN - Comments from Faroe Islands head coach Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen (DEN) and centre back Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu (FAR) at media calls on Friday 12 January.

FAROE ISLANDS

Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen (DEN) - head coach, Faroe Islands

On the debut match at a major tournament for the Faroe Islands:

"I want to congratulate the Faroe Islands for the great, great game. For the islands, for the people and the great audience who were present in Berlin and also for the players and the team on the debut at the Men's EHF EURO 2024."

On the performance and the negative as well as the positive things from the loss to Slovenia:

"Tough match, but also a very fine match as we succeeded in a lot of things in the match. For example, in counter attacks, running back. In that aspect, we won it easily against big team as Slovenia is and it is a great achievement for a very small team.

“We were happy with a lot of things in the game and of course, we were unhappy with [Miha] Zarabec and [Aleks] Vlah's performances who were too good and they made a difference for Slovenia along with their goalkeeper, [Klemen] Ferlin."

On facing Norway and their squad of stars:

"They are big stars and that is why they play in big clubs and have such an experience. Also, they are playing in the EHF Champions League and in other strong championships and that's simply how it is.

“A lot of our players are playing in the second league in certain nations and of course, it's a very big challenge, but I think the team stood together and we made a great performance against Slovenia, worked very hard and we are very proud."

Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu (FAR) – centre back

On his individual performance and scoring nine goals against Slovenia:

"It was OK, but if we want to win we need to do better, I made some stupid mistakes in the game and I can't make those mistakes if we are to win against a team like Slovenia is.

“But it is our first game and we lose by three, it's not catastrophic, but we wanted to win, we believed in our chances."

On the expectations ahead of the match against Norway:

"It is going to be tough, we know that they are a world class team, but we believe in ourselves and we will try to give them a really tough match."

On playing in front of 5,000 Faroese fans:

"It was an amazing day, they were really loud yesterday and we are proud that we had so many people and we want to give them a big thanks for coming to support, they are simply amazing."