Flash quotes: group E media calls 10 January

MANNHEIM - Comments from Sweden centre back Jim Gottfridsson (SWE), Sweden head coach Glenn Solberg (NOR), Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Irfan Smajlagic (CRO), Bosnia and Herzegovina line player Senjamin Buric (BIH), Netherlands head coach Staffan Olsson (SWE), Netherlands centre back Dani Baijens (NED), Georgia head coach Tite Kalandadze (GEO) and Georgia left back Teimuraz Orjonikidze (GEO) at media calls on Wednesday.

SWEDEN

Jim Gottfridsson (SWE) - centre back

On how he is feeling ahead of the Men's EHF EURO 2024:

“I am very happy to play once again at the European championship. It is a big competition and is always hard to be among the top four teams, what we want. It will be a great competition if you ask me. Almost 12 teams can secure the final tournament.”

On the pressure about winning the medals:

“When you are a Swedish guy and playing for Sweden you always have pressure on your shoulder. When guys like Magnus Wislander are on your side and they always won something, of course, there is some pressure but we can turn it around. We are happy to play with it because when you have pressure you know that the people care about it.”

On playing in the SAP Arena:

“The good thing for us is that many of our players are playing in the Bundesliga and know this court very well. However, the first games are always tricky ones and we have to go with a big smile and do our game, and when we do our game we should win against Bosnia and Herzegovina”

On their first opponents, Bosnia and Herzegovina:

“We know they have a great goalkeeper, Benjamin Buric, and good defence, but if we keep our game, we will be able to score against him.”

Glenn Solberg (NOR) - head coach

On coming to the Men's EHF EURO 2024 as reigning champions:

“It is fantastic to be in Germany and at the EHF EURO again. We won the last European championship but that was two years ago, and a lot of things have happened since then. But we know we can fight against the best teams. We had a good preparation and played two string games.”

On his team:

“We are a team with a big T, if I can say like that. We are fighting for each other and playing for each other. We are doing our best. That is our main strength. Also, our defence is good - we are aggressive and compact, and our counterattack, which is maybe our biggest strength. We have many great players individually, having almost two teams that can win games for us.”

On Sweden being favourites against Bosnia and Herzegovina:

“We can say we are favourites in the game but we know Bosnia Herzegovina have good players from Flensburg and Montpellier. They are physical, very strong and good defensive-wise. We know that in the European championship if you get down by 5 per cent, every game can be difficult. We need to be focused and give 100 per cent to win.”

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Irfan Smajlagic (CRO) - head coach

On his expectations for the Men's EHF EURO 2024:

“It is hard to talk about expectations. I expect that we make progress compared to the previous European championships. This is the third tournament in a row for Bosnia and Herzegovina and we are still waiting for our first, historic win. That would be our main goal. Of course, if we can make any other result and take a few more points, that would be great for this team.”

On the importance of being a part of a major competition:

”It is important to gain international experience for this team and for the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina. We have many young and inexperienced players. This European championship is of great value for them. If you want to become great, you need to play against great.”

On his thoughts about opening against the reigning champions, Sweden:

“Sweden don't need any special introduction. They are the team that had huge accomplishments throughout European history, current European champion and who is playing with the same players on a constant level. They are machinery, there is no improvisation and have numerous players competing in the [Machineseeker EHF] Champions League. It is our pleasure to play against a team like that and it is a good check-up where we are compared to the top teams.”

On 30 years since winning a bronze medal with Croatia at the inaugural Men's EHF EURO in 1994:

“Is it that long? Wow. We had a chance to represent Croatia, and that European championship became a part of history, winning the first Croatian medal even though we didn't know it would become part of the history back then.

“It is a satisfaction that I was part of that team, that we made success and that some of us are still among the best – only in a different role now, as a coach. In a way, it is a quality indicator I would say. Back then it was though, 12 teams playing almost every day but it was all worth it.”

Senjamin Buric (BIH) - line player

On the feeling of being part of the third EHF EURO in a row:

“For our national team and handball in our country, being here is a huge deal. We need to have continuity and to show to young players what it means to represent your country and to be on the big stage. What is our quality and what is our limit, we will see in the following days here in Mannheim. I hope handball fans back home will be satisfied with our performance.

On his thoughts about opening the Men's EHF EURO 2024 against the reigning champions:

“It is good we are opening against the strongest opponent in the group, that we enjoy that game and learn from it. Later the focus will be on the other two rivals - the Netherlands and Georgia as I think we can play against them and hope for some points.”

On their goals against Sweden in the first game:

“Sweden are one of the favourites for the medal. We will give our best and I hope we will be able to keep up with them for as long as possible. It is important to enter the game fully focused and not fall apart right at the start.”

NETHERLANDS

Staffan Olsson (SWE) - head coach

On the Netherlands' progress:

“We have taken new steps, especially during the last season and that was also shown in our qualification group where we finished first. We do not feel we are finished with the progress, we want to do more and we are on the right way.”

On his influence on the team:

“I can bring some experience from the times I was a player and my time as a coach. The most important thing is that the team like to play together, we have a good time and I try to inspire them as much as I can.”

On the opening game against Georgia:

“Georgia are a good team. We should not underestimate them. Some of the players are still, let's say, unknown to the European audience but they have quality. On the other hand, we know our strengths, we play fast and quick handball, like to run a lot. That is the biggest advantage for us.”

On missing Kay Smits due to heart problems:

“It was tough. First, we had Tom Jansen's injury who is playing in the same position as Kay Smits, and then we heard the news about Kay. I will be honest, I needed two days after that to come up again because I was feeling really sad, especially for Kay and us. We all know how great a handball player he is but he is also a great person outside of the court and he means a lot to us.

“We knew the situation and we have adapted in the last few weeks, trying to concentrate on the players we have ready for this tournament. I know, the team will play f little bit for Kay here in Germany. I hope he will come back even stronger.”

Dani Baijens (NED) - centre back

On the Men's EHF EURO 2024 being played in Germany:

“I am very excited. The European championship is in Germany and most of us are playing here so for me it is special that it is here and to see a lot of fans in the Arenas. We know how they love handball.”

On their goals for the Men's EHF EURO 2024:

"For us is nice to have the third EHF EURO in a row. The first time we went to the European championship in 2020, the only goal was to enjoy the moment and we did not focus on the result. Now, we have the feeling we want to do more, we want to reach the main round and fight against top teams, like Denmark, France etc."

On Kay Smits' heart problems:

“Kay is a good friend of mine and I immediately called him when I saw he was not playing. When he told me the story I was in shock 'cause you of course think about what could be. The important thing is he is OK, he is in good hands now and everything will be fine in a couple of months. It is of course a loss for our team, he is not only our top scorer but also a good guy with a great mentality.”

GEORGIA

Tite Kalandadze (GEO) - head coach

On Georgia’s debut at the Men's EHF EURO:

“We are honoured to be here and very proud of this achievement. I took over the team a year ago and we had a plan to qualify for the major tournament in the future, our goal was to do it in the next two or three years but we made it in only one year.”

On his team:

“We are still progressing and learning but we do have high potential. We won't be able to be on the same level as top teams like Sweden but we need to take the most out of this, just being part of the European championship.

“It is all about the experience. Our team is young and for us, this competition could be the turning point. We will find out where we stand compared to others and learn new things.”

On Georgia's advantages:

“The biggest strength for us is that we are unknown opponents for most of the teams. We are new in this company and we can bring something unexpected to the group.”

Teimuraz Orjonikidze (GEO) - left back

On their first major competition:

“We are excited to be here. We made history in Georgia and it means a lot to all of us. We were trying for a long time to be part of the European championship and we finally succeeded. We are now concentrated on the game.”

On their goals at the Men's EHF EURO 2024:

“We are a new team, a new generation. We are getting better and better and I hope we will be able to surprise.”