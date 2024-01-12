Flash quotes: group E media calls 12 January

MANNHEIM - Comments from Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Palicka (SWE) and Jonathan Carlsbogard (SWE), Bosnia and Herzegovina right back Marko Panic (BIH), and Netherlands right wing Bobby Schagen (NED) at media calls on Friday.

SWEDEN

Andreas Palicka (SWE) - goalkeeper

On the opening game against Bosnia and Herzegovina:

“The first game at the tournament is always special. We played a good game whole 60 minutes even though it was not easy. Bosnia tried to take down the tempo of the game, something that did not feel us well but we knew they would become tired in the last 10 to 15 minutes of both halves and that is where we made the big lead.”

On his good performance between the posts:

“The defence won the game for us as we produced an easy goal from it, and it helped me on the goal also. Defence is our heart and our game and to get only 20 goals in the game is a good sign.”

On playing his 30th EHF EURO match and a possibility of being among the top five most capped Swedish players at the EHF EURO:

“Let's hope we will have a successful tournament, to progress further. It would be very cool to be on that list among legends of Swedish handball. It would be an honour to see my name among theirs [Ola Lindgren, Staffan Olson, Stefan Lövgren, Magnus Wislander and Romas Svensson].”

On his EHF EURO debut in 2012:

“I remember it. It was my second major competition with Sweden after previously playing in the World Championship in 2009 in Croatia. It was amazing and special for me even though the result was not that great for us. I take great memories with me from every European Championship I played at.”

On the game against Georgia:

“Important game for us, to win and secure the main round. We are going to focus and trust we can do it the best we can, trust our wide squad. It will be another tough 60 minutes.”

Jonathan Carlsbogard (SWE) - left back

On what Sweden need to improve:

“There are always some details you need to work on as the competition progresses. In a way, it would be a little bit boring if everything is the same and perfect all the time. We have some things in the counter attack we can do better, also be more compact in defence, especially around line players.”

On their defensive display against Bosnia and Herzegovina:

“The defence we had against Bosnia, mostly in the last 15 minutes of both periods is how we want to play and to make chances for easy goals. We just have to continue with that kind of game as much as possible even though it will not be easy always.”

On Swedish goals:

“We want to be at the top and we know small things can decide whether you finish first or fourth, etcetera.”

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Marko Panic (BIH) - right back

On the game against the Netherlands on Saturday:

“The Netherlands are a very strong team with amazing back court players. Even though they are missing Kay Smits they still have great players like Luc Steins and Dani Baijens. Steins is one of the best centre backs in the world. He is their main engine and it will be our priority to stop him.”

On their loss to Sweden:

“Despite the result, we always fight until the end. Our main problem is the lack of efficiency in the attack, we were struggling to score and lead too many attacks in passive play.”

NETHERLANDS

Bobby Schagen (NED) - right wing

On the importance of starting the Men's EHF EURO with a win:

“It is important to open every tournament with a win and it was good for us to start with a more, let's say, easier opponent. However, we were nervous because Georgia are young team with talented players and we didn't know all the players, so it was hard to judge where we are standing. The first games are always a bit different and harder than others, but we are very happy that we won.”

On the overall performance against Georgia:

“We made too many technical faults, especially near the end of the game. We have a lot of to improve, especially in the defence.”

On the entire squad getting their chance against Georgia:

“We had an advantage against Georgia to use every player, give younger ones a chance and rest some of the key players. We learned from other tournaments that after a few games played those who are playing the 60 minutes are getting tired. Using the whole team is important for us.”

On Bosnia and Herzegovina and their fans:

“I saw the atmosphere a little bit and their fans were amazing. I am looking forward to playing in front of fans like that. It will be a difficult and completely different game. They have a really good defence and fighting spirit and we need to prepare for that.”