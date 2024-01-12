Flash quotes: group F media calls 12 January

MUNICH - Comments from Czechia left back Jaroslav Trkovský (CZE) and centre back Matej Havran (CZE) at media calls on Friday 12 January.

CZECHIA

Jaroslav Trkovský (CZE) – left back

On the 23:14 defeat against Denmark:

“The first half was really good. The biggest problem was the second half, because we scored just five goals and against a big team like Denmark it is not possible to score just five goals and win the match.

“Of course, the biggest positive is our defence, because it was our tactic to get few goals from Denmark. I think the work in the defence was very good, also the work of the goalkeeper, [Tomas] Mrkva, was very good. But the problem was in attack.”

On the importance of the next matches:

“Nobody expected us to win against Denmark. So now we have the key matches against Portugal and Greece. Against Portugal, we have to win. We started our preparations in December and from the start we have been watching our opponents. So we know what they are playing and we know what we want to play against them. We will work on some details now and focus.”

On the game against Portugal on Saturday:

“I think it will be a fast match because Portugal is playing really fast. It will be much different from the match against Denmark. They play faster handball, a different style. So I hope there will be more goals than against Denmark. I hope, and I think, that we will win. If we will defend like against Denmark and we do better work in attack, we can win.”

Matej Havran (CZE) – centre back

On his EHF EURO debut, against Denmark:

“It is my first big tournament and my first match is against Denmark, the best team on the planet. It was a pleasure for me, the atmosphere in the arena was incredible. I did my best but it can always be better. I think they showed their quality. We can play an equal match for 30, 35 minutes, but then they show their quality.”

On the strong defensive performance against Denmark:

“They score 32 goals per match on average, and it was more than two years that they scored less than 26. So, that they scored only 23 is a success for us. Our coach cares more about defence than attack. But with scoring 14 goals you cannot win a handball match – even with our great defence. And Tomas Mrkva was great in goal.”

On the 9:9 half-time score against Denmark:

“We believed from the beginning of the match we could win. I remember the European championship in 2018, when I was in high school and watched them play Denmark and beat them by one goal. Now, we can surprise everybody, and we have the quality to play with the best teams. After the first half, Denmark changed a few things and I must say, it was a great step from their coach.”

On the upcoming match against Portugal:

“I expect a very equal match, big drama. And I hope with a good ending for us. I know if we want to make it to the next stage of the tournament we have to win. We are well prepared. Our coach makes good videos from all the players, he knows them from the [Machineseeker EHF] Champions League.

“Before Denmark we didn’t think about the next match, and after (Thursday’s) match there is not much time for making changes.”

On comparing Denmark and Portugal:

“Denmark play quicker, they have a lot of quality individually – in one-on-one, in shooting from distance from every player. And Portugal are good in tactical play. Most of them play together in Porto so they know each other well, can play seven-against-six, have a good connection with the pivot, and they are also good individually.”