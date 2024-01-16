Flash quotes: main round group II media calls, 16 January

HAMBURG - Comments from Netherlands head coach Staffan Olsson (SWE) and left back Dani Baijens (NED), Sweden right back Lukas Sandell (SWE), Norway right back Harald Reinkind (NOR) and line player Petter Øverby (NOR), Portugal centre back Martim Costa (POR), and Slovenia head coach Uros Zorman (SLO) and left wing Gasper Marguc (SLO) at media calls on Tuesday.

NETHERLANDS

Staffan Olsson (SWE) - head coach

On the Netherlands’ chances against strong teams:

“I think and hope we can recharge for the main round. And yes, we will do rotations during the main round to be able to do so.”

On the impact of Samir Benghamen’s injury:

“His injury will have a huge impact for us. He is a very important player. But we need to do the best of the situation.”

On the first game against Denmark:

“It will be a very tough game for us. They are the favourites to win the EHF EURO.”

Dani Baijens (NED) - left back

On the defeat against Sweden:

“The feeling is a little double today. First of all, I am still disappointed with the result. But when I look back at how we played we have to be satisfied with that. However, I did sleep a little worse last night so I do feel the fatigue now.”

On their main round opponents:

“We know it's going to be difficult against such opponents. Also, because such teams can change all the time. But I think other teams don't like playing against us either.”

On the first game in Hamburg against Denmark:

“I think everyone knows Denmark. Only players at the very highest level. But of course we have played them a few times now and they will also go into the matches as favourites. Still we will do everything we can, just like we did against Sweden, to get a result against Denmark.”

SWEDEN

Lukas Sandell (SWE) – right back

On starting the main round with maximum points:

“We hope to go to the semi-finals, so it’s very important for us.”

On the close win against the Netherlands:

“It was a really hard game for us. So we are so happy at last to win the game, and it was important for us to win this game for the main round.”

On the first game, against Slovenia:

“It will be a really hard game. They have a lot of very good players, great players. It will be really hard for us. Today we will look at some video and see what we can do.”

On the group overall:

“It will be really hard. It will be four really tough games. For sure it will be perfect for us to show the world the best handball in the world. This is the best of the best of the best, so it’s nice to show the whole world how handball is played at its best.”

NORWAY

Harald Reinkind (NOR) - right back

On the preliminary round results:

“It's definitely not the start we wanted, we wanted to come to Hamburg with two points. We can say this is a disappointment for us but still, we have a lot to play and I believe we can still do a good result. We have good opportunities and we want to give it a try in the next four matches.”

On their confidence:

“It's hard to get hit in the face like we did in the preliminary round. We are going to the main round with not the best feeling but it is a mental thing also to get up against to show ourselves in the best way. We know what we are capable of. We can beat every team in the championship so we still believe. But we need to show that on the court as well.”

On the main round games:

“We meet four really good teams in Hamburg. Maybe Portugal is the least strong team out of them, without talking bad about them, but I think it will be good for us to start against them. Try to get some good feeling about this European championship and boost our confidence for the next matches. However, Portugal is a good team and we know we can expect a tough game.”

On Portugal:

“I still haven't watched any of the Portuguese matches but I know they have very good players. A lot of young and talented guys coming up, they play a lot seven-against-six, so it will be exciting to watch how they do it and prepare for the game. We need to be careful.”

On him, Sander Sagosen and Christian O'Sullivan becoming Norwegian most capped EHF EURO players surpassing Bjarte Myrhol:

“It is very cool actually. There are not many statistics where I can be better than Bjarte Myrhol, so that is also something good to have it with me.”

Petter Øverby (NOR) - line player

On the pressure on the team:

“We have some pressure now, we need to win and win it quickly. We need to start against Portugal on a positive note. They are a strong team but we have had some good experiences with them and I hope we will get back to the rhythm against them.”

On opening the main round against Portugal:

“If we were to open the main round against a team like Denmark for example it would be a lot harder for us at this moment. If we can get two wins in the first two games it would be good for the morale of the team. This European championship shows how tight the level of every team in this tournament is. It is always like that and you need to be on the top of your game since the start.”

On what Norway need to improve:

“We need to keep our heads calm, especially one-on-one against the goalkeeper. We produced some good chances, were able to get the six metres shots but failed to overcome the opponents' goalkeeper. It is a big part of the game, And we need to keep working hard in the defence as we always do and then our goalkeepers can help us to win.”

On the Men's EHF EURO 2024:

“It's been amazing. Three games were played in three sold-out evenings. Fans from the Faroe Islands were amazing. Germans know how to make a good Championship, they wanted to do it for a long time and the fans are supporting it in the best possible way.”

PORTUGAL

Martim Costa (POR) – centre back

On what Portugal need to improve in the main round:

"What we need to improve is the transition to defence, especially in the second half against Denmark we suffered a lot of goals from counter attacks. The first half was really good, but in the second half we had to improve our defence and some shots we took were good, but [Niklas] Landin saved them, so we have to improve this too."

On the teams, Portugal will face in the main round:

“We will have very difficult games because all of the teams in the main round are good teams. We are ready to face tough opponents and we are preparing for it, for the hard matches we will have.

On the match against Norway:

“It will be a very tough game against Norway because they are a very, very good team, one of the best in the world. I think their style is similar to Denmark's. It will be a very, very hard game as Norway has one of the best players in the world, [Sander] Sagosen and a lot of other good players."

On Portugal’s lack of experience of playing big matches:

“I don’t think we will suffer from a lack of experience because we have some players who have been in the team for a long time, it is a mixture of young and old players. I think it’s really good to have that because the older guys can teach the younger ones, so it’s good for us to be a part of a team that has all the ages and we are prepared for the matches in the main round.”

SLOVENIA

Uros Zorman (SLO) - head coach

On Slovenia's goals:

“Our main goal was to secure the main round because of the IHF Men's World Championship qualification, but in the end, we did even better and beat Norway.

“We came to Hamburg with two points and despite of the performance so far, we are still with both feet on the ground, realistic of the qualities. Still, as my players say, we are allowed to dream. There is no euphoria, we will go one step at a time.”

On the first game against Sweden:

“We will give our maximum against Sweden. Handball nowadays is becoming faster, good defence and also we, just like Sweden play it like that in some segments. Sometimes you are not able to show that, but the crucial thing against Sweden will be to not make mistakes in the attack so that we don't give them too many options for counterattack.”

On their play:

“We managed to do that against Norway, we had good control over the ball and we kept pouncing and entered the game in a close finish. If that happens again against Sweden, we will have a chance to beat them.”

Gasper Marguc (SLO) - left wing

On coming to Hamburg with two points:

“We knew we were already in the main round after we defeated Poland and that was our goal. The game against Norway came as an additional award and we progressed with two points.”

On their main round opponents:

“Slovenia have quality, we play well, but we also know we can't be favourites against Sweden or Denmark. These are teams that are always title contenders.

“Against Norway, we showed we can fight against teams like that and we showed that we want to keep this positive energy going. I hope we will have enough strength to repeat it and against Sweden on Wednesday.”

On their first opponent in Hamburg, Sweden:

“Sweden have a similar defence as Norway, but in attack, they are more focused on the one-on-one play. They have players with very good faint and it will be tricky for our centre block, to [Blaz] Blagotinsek and [Borut] Mackovsek, but they are top defensive players and I believe in them.”

On the current situation:

“We enter every game with a will to win it. Of course, it would be nice to win every game at the European championship, but that is not realistic. We will give everything in our power to win against Sweden and other matches, but even if we lose on Wednesday, nothing is lost. We still have everything open.”