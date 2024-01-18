Flash quotes: main round group II media calls, 18 January

HAMBURG - Comments from the Netherlands centre back Luc Steins (NED), Slovenia centre back Aleks Vlah (SLO), and Norway left wings Alexandre Blonz (NOR) and Sebastian Barthold (NOR) at media calls on Friday.

Luc Steins (NED) - centre back

On the defeat against Denmark:

“We managed to stay for 40 minutes in the game and that was a good thing, to keep up for that long with current world champions. In the end, our energy level was not on the level to keep up the good work. Overall, we need to take those good 40 minutes with us in the next games in the main round.”

On the next game against Norway:

“We will prepare and try to make their life difficult. let's see what we can do. Of course, we hope Norway will not have revenge feelings after their performances so far because it will make things a lot tougher for us. But also, it is our job to put a lot of speed into the game and try to keep the tempo to our advantage. Maybe that will be our strength as they are not in the best mood at the moment.”

On the Thomas Houtepen ACL injury:

“We don't have the biggest selection of players compared to most countries, but to lose player by player, game after game is really tough. Also mentally, especially after losing two players in two matches for an ACL injury meaning they will be out for at least nine months. Very disappointed and we know it will be a hell of a ride for them to come back to this level with countless hours in the gym.

"Thomas [Houtepen] had an amazing game against Denmark. Still, despite all we are capable of fighting for as long as we are possible to stand, run and give everything on the court. And also play and give all for the guys that are injured.”

SLOVENIA

Aleks Vlah (SLO) - centre back

On the defeat against Sweden:

“We could have played better against Sweden. Our start to that game was completely different than in the group phase. We were forcing one-on-one duel where Sweden has the upper hand, that is something we need to change in the next games.”

On the next game against Portugal:

“We are playing against Portugal, a young team that plays very fast handball and like to run. We need to prepare for it.”

NORWAY

Alexandre Blonz (NOR) - left wing

On their overall performance:

“We haven't thought specifically about the game against Portugal, but rather about our overall performance that we are not happy about. We would like to play better than we have done and we look forward to playing the remaining games in better level, to show we are better team than we showed.”

On the next game, against the Netherlands:

“The Netherlands played really well against Denmark for 40 minutes. They are just running and scoring, and running and scoring, and we need to find a way to stop that and play stronger defence. Both teams would like to run, so if we play better defence, it will be easier to achieve that also.”

Sebastian Barthold (NOR) - left wing

On the Norwegian games played:

“We are disappointed with the last couple of games. We know we can do much better and we already showed that in previous years. We know we can, but it has not been our championship in any way. We were lacking the small percentages, the margins hadn't gone our way and we were not good enough to fight for those margins also. So, it is a combination of several things.

“We know what we as a group can do, and that is why these recent results hurt even more. We have high ambitions, playing in top European clubs and tough matches every week and this European championship was the ultimate thing to be here and represent your country, and give it all. We need to regroup, put all our energy into those remaining matches in Hamburg and get back a positive feeling.”

On the game against the Netherlands:

“It is going to be interesting. They have been amazing in the last couple of years. They have extremely fast players, they play very appealing handball and it is very difficult to defend against them. If we are at our best, the Netherlands will need to be at their best also if they want to do something. It will be an interesting match up, we are looking forward to it.”