Flash quotes: Netherlands 34:29 Georgia

MANNHEIM - Comments from Netherlands head coach Staffan Olsson (SWE), goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen (NED) and right back Niels Gerardus Versteijnen (NED), and Georgia head coach Tite Kalandadze (GEO), right back Giorgi Tskhovrebadze (GEO) and line player Erekle Arsenashvili (GEO) after the Netherlands beat Georgia 34:29 in preliminary round group E at the SAP Arena on Thursday.

Staffan Olsson (SWE) - head coach (NED)

On the Netherlands win against Georgia and the upcoming match against Bosnia:

“I was happy with how we started the game, and that we kept focus during the whole time. We were controlling the game, even if we knew that Giorgia could go for scoring quick goals. I am happy that we could play today with a lot of players. We know that Bosnia has quite a good team, and today we will try to be a little bit happy and then we will concentrate on the next game.”

Bart Ravensbergen (NED) - goalkeeper

On their win against Georgia:

“We did not know that much about Georgia, it is their first tournament and there is a lot of excitement for them, so for us is just important that we started with the win. In the end, it was a clear victory for us even though it could be an even wider gap.”

On the importance of all players getting playing minutes:

“That was one of the biggest challenges for us in the previous tournaments as we didn't have that many options on the court, we were relying on our top players. Now, we tried to change things a little bit and it turned out well. It will be good to have more fresh legs for the upcoming games and to know everyone can contribute.”

On the next match against Bosnia and Herzegovina:

“That match will be important for us because if we win we will have the main round in our hands. That is why we need to get a good rest and prepare that match well.”

Niels Gerardus Versteijnen (NED) - right back

On starting the competition with a win:

“Winning by five goals is great. I know we had the even bigger lead but it is the first game and the only thing that counts are two points.”

On the team's performance:

“Everyone scored a lot of goals, it was not just the individual performance of one or two players and that is important. This is a team win and a good starting point for the EHF EURO. We have good attack and we play fast, that is our strength.”

Tite Kalandadze (GEO) - head coach (GEO)

On the feelings after their EHF EURO debut and thoughts about the upcoming match against Sweden:

“Next game we will play against one of the best teams in the world, so we will have to learn how to play from them. Yes, I am happy with the score from today's game, but we have to develop more and be better in defence.”

Giorgi Tskhovrebadze (GEO) - right back

On their first ever Men's EHF EURO game:

“Unfortunately we lost but it is our first experience and only that means a lot. Nevertheless, I am proud to be Georgian at the moment and represent my country here. We have to continue our progress and keep giving our best. Our first goal is to see why we lost today and learn from it.”

On the Player of the Match award:

“I am honoured and proud, not just for me but also for the teams. It is our first-ever award in the European Championship. I was not looking to be the best scorer or to get the award for best player, I was just trying to help my team win but it was nice to hear it at the end.”

On him leaving the court limping:

“It's all good. It was a cramp after all. There is some small pain in my adductor, but everything is okay.”

Erekle Arsenashvili (GEO) - line player

On his thoughts about the maiden Men's EHF EURO game:

“We expected a difficult game but it was an incredible experience to be part of this European championship finally. Our goal is to perform well and not to give up. To feel this competition is the best even though we started with a defeat.”

On Georgia closing the gap at the end:

“We showed our fighting spirit. Our good defence made it possible for us to come back to the game and not end the game with a big defeat.”

On being the second-best top scorer of the team:

“For me, it is an amazing feeling but what matters is the team, how we play. It means nothing if you are the best but your team lost. One thing we all have set as a clear goal is to make a good result.”