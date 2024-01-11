Flash quotes: Norway 32:21 Poland

BERLIN - Comments from Norway head coach Jonal Wille (NOR), goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud (NOR), Poland head coach Marcin Lijewski (POL) and line player Kamil Syprzak (POL) after Norway beat Poland 32:21 in preliminary round group D at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Thursday.

Jonas Wille (NOR) - head coach

On the win:

"We are relieved that we came out solid. In the opening game, it is always quite insecure what you will get from our team and the opponent. We showed strong goalkeeping and counterattacks and it was really a good start for us."

Torbjørn Bergerud (NOR) – goalkeeper

On the match against Poland and the Player of the Match award:

"It's a really good start, we were hoping for a start like this - maybe not the first three or four minutes when Poland got in front with three goals, but from there we showed how good we are. Our defence was really amazing for actually the whole match and then it's a bit easier to stand in the goal and save some of the shots."

On whether it will be easier now with the opening match out of sight:

"Every match lives its own life if you know what I mean, so we have to prepare well before the match against the Faroe Islands and I'm really looking forward to that match. But tonight, we are not going to celebrate, we are going to smile a bit and taste this victory and tomorrow we will look forward to the next match."

Marcin Lijewski (POL) - head coach

On the game:

"We played only 10 minutes on the right level. This is not enough against an opponent like Norway. We had only a few moments. Honestly, we put ourselves out of the game by stupid mistakes. We were punished directly. This is not the way we wanted to get started. If you have to play the first game against Norway it will be difficult. Now we want to fight back against Slovenia."

Kamil Syprzak (POL) – line player

On what went wrong against Norway:

"We are not satisfied after seeing the result of course, but let's be honest we did some good things also in the game. So, this we have to take with us to another game. If we are missing so many clear chances you cannot win the game."

On facing Torbjørn Bergerud who was crowned Player of the Match:

"He is a really good goalkeeper playing in a top team, so it's not easy but like I said, we shot some shots in the goal, I mean he didn't touch the ball, but it was too clear to miss them and if you want to win something you cannot miss so match."

On whether the next match against Slovenia is the most important at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 for Poland:

"Every game is important for us.

"Tomorrow we will start preparations for Slovenia. Of course, we watched the game against the Faroe Islands and they had some difficulties and to win against them we need to play our best handball."