Flash quotes: Slovenia 32:29 Faroe Islands

BERLIN - Comments from Slovenia head coach Uros Zorman (SLO) and centre back Miha Zarabec (SLO) and Faroe Islands head coach Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen (DEN) and right wing Hákun West av Teigum (FAR) after Slovenia beat the Faroe Islands 32:29 in preliminary round group D at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Thursday.

Uros Zorman (SLO) – head coach

On the win:

“We knew what to expect from the Faroe Islands. They have quite strong players. We never knew what they would do, shoot or pass.

“On the other hand we did not quite know what to expect from our team because of many injuries. In the end our team was more experienced. This was the decisive factor for the win in the end.”

Miha Zarabec (SLO) – centre back

On the match against the Faroe Islands:

"It was a really difficult game today and we knew that it won't be easy, they are a really good team, but we have some tournaments behind us and we didn't start like we wanted. We were nervous or something, but it's not so easy as you see this atmosphere and everything the fans, the game and you are still nervous from the first day. Positive, good but we need to learn a lot from this."

On if it will be easier to play with the opening match out of their way:

"For sure as the pressure now is gone, but it's not easy as they are also the first time at this tournament and if you lose against them [Faroe Islands], everybody will kill you, let's say it like this.

“This pressure is now gone and now we play against the team that we already know that we are familiar to play against [Poland] and we need to be better, to show more. Today we didn't rotate too much. But we have a lot more to show and I am sure that from the first minute everything could be easier from the first minute. We need our defence, we need more and I'm sure that we have enough time to prepare, but let's see what happens on Thursday."

Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen (DEN) – head coach, Faroe Islands

On the game:

“We knew that we had to play our best handball and put pressure on Slovenia. In the first half we did very well. We missed many good chances and showed good counterattacks. So we should have taken the lead, but half-time score was only a tie.

“In the second half we saw what Slovenia is able to do. Aleks Vlah and Miha [Zarabec] were too good. In the end the individual quality of the Slovenian players decided the game.”

On the Faroes’ first participation in the EHF EURO:

“It is a giant success to be here. The island with only 54,000 inhabitants with many in the arena today support us very well.”

On the next game against Norway:

“We have to show a brave performance again and intend to put pressure on Norway.”

Hákun West av Teigum (FAR) - right wing

On his assessment of the match and the loss to Slovenia:

"Obviously, a fine memory but it was a lost game and that was in my mind and the team's mind, so we have to put it behind us and do better especially in the last 15 minutes. We felt we were really good and played what we prepared in the opening 45 minutes, but in the last 15 minutes they just dominated the match."

On the Player of the Match award:

"Right now, it really doesn't mean much and I won't comment on myself. I enjoyed it and I want to focus on what we as a team can do forward and do better in two days’ time against Norway as they are the favourites, so it won't be easy at all."

On the atmosphere in the Mercedes-Benz Arena and the support from the Faroese fans:

"It is really incredible to experience and I caught myself several times with goosebumps in my neck just watching in our end and no one of us has ever played in front of this many people and with this many Faroese fans."