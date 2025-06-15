Flash quotes: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 — finals

SC Magdeburg

Felix Claar (SWE) — centre back

On his feelings about winning the EHF Champions League:

“It’s incredible. It is something you work for all your career, and all of a sudden, it’s there. When I arrived here, the team had just won the Champions League, and all I thought was that I would win one with the club as well. And now it’s done. It has always been a huge motivation for me — the reason why I wake up every morning and go to training. It’s incredible.”

On how Magdeburg managed to stop Berlin:

“We controlled the pace of the game, more than anything else. Usually, they score 36 goals. Today they only scored 26. It was all about not letting them play their game. We did not have a plan against Gidsel, but I guess we managed to control him. He only scored seven, which is not bad. But our defence was incredible. Sergey made some important saves as well. I think we had a great team performance.”

Sergey Hernandez (ESP) — goalkeeper

On his feelings after the win:

“What do you want me to say? It’s a dream come true, really. This is something that you only dream of, and then it happens. All the hard work pays off. I am really proud of us and everyone in the club.”

On his personal performance:

“It was not only me, but the whole defence. We played really great, really compact. They never scored an easy goal. I am not sure they scored one fast break, so that says a lot about how well we played. Sometimes you say you have to play the perfect game, but when you do it, in such an important game, it’s amazing.”

Gisli Kristjansson (ISL) — centre back

On winning his second EHF FINAL4:

“It’s great, I am tired and super, super happy right now. When you win the trophy once, it’s great, but to be able to do it again, only two years after, it’s amazing. We built on the frustration from last year, when we lost in the semi-final. It was tough, but we built up.”

On winning after a tough season:

“One can’t describe what we have been through. The players fell, one after the other, but we came back, never kept our heads down and kept working. If you had told us in the fall we would be winning, honestly, I would have never believed it. And I am a believer. But Magdeburg never gives up. We played better in the spring, and we played our best game at the perfect time."

Michael Damgaard (DEN) — left back



On going home with the EHF CL trophy:



“Without doubt, it was a difficult game, a difficult weekend, and a challenging season. To leave this FINAL4 weekend with a trophy, it is amazing to look back at the season. After my career, I also would like to go home with a trophy, and I hope this title will be front and centre.”

Bennet Wiegert (GER) — head coach

On finding the right words after winning the final:

“This moment, directly after the game, it's difficult to find the right words, but I'll try. I’m so proud of all members of my team, especially the players, but also everyone in the club and the supporters. Happy is the right word, and maybe a little bit tired. But happy is the word, and this feeling comes more and more. Jaron and Max, biggest compliments for the season. All respect from the side of Magdeburg.”