Flash quotes: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 — finals

Flash quotes: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 — finals

15 June 2025, 17:35

COLOGNE — comments from Füchse Berlin line player Max Darj (SWE), left back Lasse Andersson (DEN), head coach Jaron Siewert (GER) and SC Magdeburg centre back Felix Claar (SWE), goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez (ESP), centre back Gisli Kristjansson (ISL), left back Michael Damgaard (DEN) and head coach Bennet Wiegert (GER) after Magdeburg beat Berlin 32:26 in the final; HBC Nantes line player Nicolas Tournat (FRA), right wing Kauldi Odriozola (ESP), head coach Gregory Cojean (FRA), centre back Aymeric Minne (FRA) and Barça right back Dika Mem (FRA), goalkeeper Emil Nielsen (DEN), left back Jonathan Carlsbogard (SWE), head coach Carlos Ortega (ESP) and right back Melvyn Richardson (FRA) after Nantes beat Barça 30:25 in the 3/4 placement match on Sunday. 

Füchse Berlin

Max Darj (SWE) — line player
 
On his feelings after losing the final:
 
“I am very sad. We've had an amazing season, but we struggled in the last game. We missed too many things — too many shots, too many open shots. Their defence was too strong for us today. We never found solutions."
 
On what made the difference between the two teams:
 
“I guess that we lost the game in the first half. We were four goals behind, and against such a strong defence, it is hard to make up for that. We tried everything, but Magdeburg really were the best team today. It hurts. They stopped us from playing fast, from scoring easy goals, and that made the difference.”
 
On Berlin’s season overall:
 
“Champions League final and the title in the Bundesliga is probably amazing — the best season in the history of the club, but right now, it hurts. I am sure in a few days we will be able to turn around and say we had a crazy season, but right now, impossible. The wound hurts a lot.”

Lasse Andersson (DEN) — left back

On the overall season and finishing second:

“Overall, they were the better team today. They had a lot of speed and were really effective, especially in the fast-break attacks. It was a long season, and we have played an incredible number of games. Today unfortunately didn’t go our way. But I have to say, overall, I am really happy with the season. We won the German title, as well as played in the Champions League final.”

Jaron Siewert (GER) — head coach

On scoring only 26 goals in the final:

“First of all, congratulations to SC Magdeburg, Bennet, and all the players. I think one of the main parts was already covered, sitting next to Bennet. I’m proud of the game today. They had a lot of saves. If you look at the sheet, we only scored 26 goals, which is unusual for us this season. We usually score over 30 goals in each game. They had really good defence, and we couldn’t go on speedy counterattacks. We missed too many shots. Congratulations again to SC Magdeburg. We have to keep our heads up and be proud of our achievements.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SC Magdeburg

Felix Claar (SWE) — centre back

On his feelings about winning the EHF Champions League:

“It’s incredible. It is something you work for all your career, and all of a sudden, it’s there. When I arrived here, the team had just won the Champions League, and all I thought was that I would win one with the club as well. And now it’s done. It has always been a huge motivation for me — the reason why I wake up every morning and go to training. It’s incredible.”

On how Magdeburg managed to stop Berlin:

“We controlled the pace of the game, more than anything else. Usually, they score 36 goals. Today they only scored 26. It was all about not letting them play their game. We did not have a plan against Gidsel, but I guess we managed to control him. He only scored seven, which is not bad. But our defence was incredible. Sergey made some important saves as well. I think we had a great team performance.”

Sergey Hernandez (ESP) — goalkeeper

On his feelings after the win:

“What do you want me to say? It’s a dream come true, really. This is something that you only dream of, and then it happens. All the hard work pays off. I am really proud of us and everyone in the club.”

On his personal performance:

“It was not only me, but the whole defence. We played really great, really compact. They never scored an easy goal. I am not sure they scored one fast break, so that says a lot about how well we played. Sometimes you say you have to play the perfect game, but when you do it, in such an important game, it’s amazing.”

Gisli Kristjansson (ISL) — centre back

On winning his second EHF FINAL4:

“It’s great, I am tired and super, super happy right now. When you win the trophy once, it’s great, but to be able to do it again, only two years after, it’s amazing. We built on the frustration from last year, when we lost in the semi-final. It was tough, but we built up.”

On winning after a tough season:

“One can’t describe what we have been through. The players fell, one after the other, but we came back, never kept our heads down and kept working. If you had told us in the fall we would be winning, honestly, I would have never believed it. And I am a believer. But Magdeburg never gives up. We played better in the spring, and we played our best game at the perfect time."

Michael Damgaard (DEN) — left back
 
On going home with the EHF CL trophy:
 
“Without doubt, it was a difficult game, a difficult weekend, and a challenging season. To leave this FINAL4 weekend with a trophy, it is amazing to look back at the season. After my career, I also would like to go home with a trophy, and I hope this title will be front and centre.”

Bennet Wiegert (GER) — head coach

On finding the right words after winning the final:

“This moment, directly after the game, it's difficult to find the right words, but I'll try. I’m so proud of all members of my team, especially the players, but also everyone in the club and the supporters. Happy is the right word, and maybe a little bit tired. But happy is the word, and this feeling comes more and more. Jaron and Max, biggest compliments for the season. All respect from the side of Magdeburg.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

HBC Nantes

Nicolas Tournat (FRA) — line player

On winning the 3/4 placement match:

“It’s great to finally win here on a Sunday! The last two times we either lost the final or the 3/4 placement match, so it’s great to finally win. Yesterday was really a disaster, so we had to show character to have a better outcome in this game. I am proud we did, especially against a team like Barça. Even in a game that does not count for anything, you know that beating Barça is not a walk in the park, so what we did today is still great.”

On the experience Nantes gained from this EHF FINAL4:

“Of course, we will learn from that, and hopefully we can come back stronger. It is important that we keep learning, the team has barely changed since last season and will be about the same next year, so we can build collective experience. We will do everything to come back as soon as possible and hopefully, this weekend will help us in many aspects.”

Kauldi Odriozola (ESP) — right wing

On winning the 3/4 placement match:

“Yesterday, the feelings were really negative after the game. We just did not play at our level, and we were really frustrated about that. Our goal was really not to have the same feeling today, no matter the outcome. Now, the emotions are much more positive because not only did we win, but also showed everyone a better face.”

On playing his first EHF FINAL4:

“I was really excited yesterday, and all week, but things did not turn the right way. I think this is amazing for every player, and yesterday I was really angry, because I thought I had just wasted what might be my only chance here. So of course, today was not going to give us the title, but at least I wanted not to have any regrets. We got the bronze medal and, for a first, I have mixed emotions about it.”

Gregory Cojean (FRA) – head coach
 
On bouncing back well from yesterday’s defeat:
 
"Yesterday was a very difficult game, there was a lot of disappointment afterwards. We knew we would like to finish this season well. I think that since the beginning of the season, we worked so hard that it was important to win this game, to finish this season with a victory. We have a lot of respect for Barça, and it was important for the team to win this game and finish with a victory. We are really proud. We didn’t show our better face yesterday, but today we played much better. Congratulations to my players.” 
 
On preparing for the bronze medal game:

“We had a plan, but we saw yesterday that it wasn’t working. We were missing the rhythm and the defence cooperation. We didn’t play how we wanted to play yesterday, so we had to change the plan for today.”
 
Aymeric Minne (FRA) – centre back
 
On winning the bronze medal game:

“We really wanted to win this game for our fans. They came all the way here, and we knew it was a sacrifice for them. They deserved it, we deserved it. It was important for us to show a better face than yesterday.”

On playing in the LANXESS arena: 
 
“It’s amazing to play here, maybe yesterday was too much for us and we didn’t play well, but I’m happy to discover Cologne like this. It’s an amazing atmosphere, it’s truly incredible. I’ve never won here, so I’m glad to win a match here.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Barça

Dika Mem (FRA) — right back

On losing the 3/4 placement match:

“Third or fourth, I really don’t care. I mean, more than the result, I am disappointed by the way we played. This is the end of a cycle for Barça. Many players will be leaving the club at the end of the season and I really think we, as a group, would have deserved a better ending. We know that we are not going to win the EHF Champions League every summer, but our team deserved something else.”

On the season ending:

“The last two years have been tough. So many games, so little rest…I am glad to be on holidays. I mean, it will be great to think about something else than handball for a bit. We are exhausted, physically and mentally, and today it was tough to bounce back after yesterday’s loss. You could feel on the court that we were quite empty.”

Emil Nielsen (DEN) — goalkeeper

On the game:

“It was hard. We struggled defensively and we were not able to stop them. They put a lot of energy into everything they did. We told ourselves we would play to our maximum to finish the season on a high, but sometimes, the legs struggle to do what the mind wants.”

On losing the EHF Champions League title:

“We came here with big ambitions, and yesterday we lost on a small detail. This is high-level sports — differences are made on details. We will do everything to come back here next season and to win again.”

Jonathan Carlsbogard (SWE) — left back

On the team’s experience at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025:

“I don’t really know what went wrong in today’s match, but something was definitely missing this weekend. Today, the defence was missing something. Nantes are big, strong, and we just couldn’t stop them.”

Carlos Ortega (ESP) - head coach

On the 3/4 placement match:
 
“Congratulations to Nantes, they deserved the victory. This was a difficult match for us, not only physically, the match yesterday was hard. But emotionally, it was tough the way we lost yesterday. It was a little bit sad to finish like this because it was a tough season, with a lot of players leaving at the end of the season, so for sure we wanted to finish it with a victory.”
 
Melvyn Richardson (FRA) - right back
 
On his last match in Barça:
 
“Today, it’s the end of a cycle for the team, with a lot of players leaving, including me. I spent four incredible seasons here. I’m really happy to be part of the story of Barça. I think we wrote a good story. We know Barça is one of the best clubs in the world, and I’m happy to be a part of this team. I met amazing friends here, and we had a great atmosphere. Now I want to enjoy with them this day and tomorrow before we go on holiday.”

On the season goals: 
 
“For us, the goal is always the FINAL4. We had a long season, a lot of work and a lot of travel. Yesterday we played a huge game and unfortunately we didn’t win. But it was still a very positive season for me, we played a fantastic season, and we made it to Cologne.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLM25 Third Place HBC Nantes Vs Barça 1JC2639 JC
Previous Article Nantes end long wait to beat Barça; clinch third
CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg 1KA08412 EM
Next Article Magdeburg win all-German final to take third title

Latest news

More News