COLOGNE — comments from Füchse Berlin head coach Jaron Siewert, right back Nils Lichtlein, goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev, left back Matthes Langhoff, HBC Nantes head coach Gregory Cojean, line player Nicolas Tournat, left back Thibaut Briet and centre back Aymeric Minne after Füchse Berlin beat HBC Nantes 34:24 (18:12) in the first semi-final on Saturday.

Füchse Berlin vs HBC Nantes

Jaron Siewert (GER) - head coach

On how his team reacted after Mathias Gidsel's red card:

"Nobody lost track of what we had to do, we remained in the game. Everybody knew exactly what they had to do, I did not have to even take a timeout. This is another proof that our team is not only about him. I am really proud of how the team reacted, how it remained in the game, how it found solutions offensively as well."

Nils Lichtlein (GER) - right back

On the feelings after qualifying for the EHF FINAL4 final:

"This is incredible, no words. We had an almost perfect game, and there was no fear at any point. We really played well, we gave them so many problems defensively and offensively as well. Even without Mathias, we moved a lot and managed to find solutions."

On the level his team played at defensively:

"To me, this is no surprise. We play really well defensively, and if we score a lot of goals, it is because we are able to play quick, because we make our opponents lose balls. We know that this is what you need when you play at this level of competition."

Dejan Milosavljev (SRB) - goalkeeper

On his performance :

"It is easier to make saves with such a good defence in front of you. A lot of the shots I had to face were not clear shots, either with a block or a good defence. That helped me quite a lot, and I am proud of what we collectively displayed."

On his experience playing the EHF FINAL4 final:

"That was a long time ago, but I am glad we can do it again with this team. I have nothing to say, no tip to provide, these guys have got a lot of experience. One thing is for sure, we now need to rest and tomorrow will be the most important game of the season."

Matthes Langhoff (GER) – left back



On Mathias Gidsel's red card:



“It was early in the game and we had to shift a bit after the red card. I think we did a great job, coming together with the entire team. At the end of the day, it was just a red card, there is nothing special about it.”



On winning the semi-final against Nantes:



“Nantes played well today. Of course, it is a great feeling, but now we have to look forward to tomorrow's final and prepare as much as we can.”

Gregory Cojean (FRA) - head coach

On the reasons for the defeat:

"We were quite stressed at the start of the game, we did not play on the right tempo, we were never able to play like we usually do. Even though the goal was to actually take away the pressure. After that, the red card was a moment that put some more pressure on us. We did not do the game that we had to do. We made too many mistakes, Berlin defended perfectly, and their goalkeeper made some great saves."

Nicolas Tournat (FRA), line player

On preparing for the third place match:

“It’s difficult to accept the difference of level between us. We need to keep our heads up for tomorrow, we need to fight again. This is Cologne, yes, we are disappointed, but we need to be together to finish tomorrow at the third place.”

Thibaud Briet (FRA) – left back



On his feelings after losing the semi-final:



“We did not exist and Berlin played at the level that is required at this level of competition. Defensively, nothing worked, we tried various combinations, but nothing really worked. Usually, we rely on our defence to find trust, but we were not able to do that tonight, and their goalkeeper had an amazing game.”



On Mathias Gidsel's red card:



“I don’t think it changed the dynamics of the game too much, to be honest. We were already in a bad position when he got the red card. And they proved that they have a lot of different options. We knew it, maybe the media focused a bit more on him, but we were not surprised.”



On the reasons of the defeat:



“No idea why that happened, but we definitely did not play hard enough, were not determined enough on either side of the court. And in a Champions League semi-final, you pay the bill at the end of the game.”



Aymeric Minne (FRA) – centre back



On the feelings after the defeat:



“It is quite bitter, as there was no game, really. They pushed us from the very start to the very end and we never quite answered. Physically, they were many levels ahead of us. There is nothing to discuss here, really.”



On the reasons for HBC Nantes’ defeat:



“We were not good enough, really. I can’t think of one area of the game that we were better than them, even as good as them. Of course, it hurts to say that, but that’s the truth. If you don’t touch the player in front of you in defence, if you don’t score the opportunities that you have, then you end up ten goals behind. What we saw on the court was not the real team of Nantes.”

