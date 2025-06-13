Flash quotes: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 media calls

Füchse Berlin
Jaron Siewert (GER) — head coach
On playing the EHF FINAL4:
“It is great to be here, especially after such a tough season. I am amazed at what my players did since September. They have improved every week. They have been learning a lot, especially since a lot of them are quite young, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for the club to be here this weekend.”
On playing against Nantes in the semi-final:
“They are a great team. We have played against them quite a few times recently. Maybe people did not expect to see any of us at the FINAL4, but here we are. It’s going to be a great game, probably with a lot of pace.”
On winning the Bundesliga last weekend:
“It’s a huge achievement for the club, as it is reaching the FINAL4. But then we are not here only to be here — we are here to win. I really hope we can deliver this weekend the same way as we did in the Bundesliga.”
Mathias Gidsel (DEN) — right back
On playing the EHF FINAL4 for the first time:
“I had been waiting for a long time, so it’s fantastic to finally be here, especially for the first time since 2013 for the club in the competition. I have played this arena before with Denmark. I know the atmosphere, but having so many Berlin fans in the stands — it’s going to be a moment to remember.”
On playing against HBC Nantes in the semi-final:
“They deserve to be here as much as we do. I hear that we are the favourites in this game, but it is not true. To me it is really a 50-50 thing. We know we will have to play our game, nothing really different, if we want to qualify for the final.”
On him playing so much in games and not looking tired:
“I am human — it’s just that I don’t show how tired I am! The season has been a long one, but when you come to such event, I mean, you forget about everything else. This title is so important, for the club and for me personally, that I only feel motivation for this weekend.”
Nils Lichtlein (GER) — centre back
On the lack of experience for Berlin at the EHF FINAL4:
“We don’t have experience at the EHF FINAL4, but we have played other big events, and in Cologne, anything can happen. You can be the favourite, but it does not mean that you will win. We have to focus on ourselves and I am confident we can deliver something good.”
On playing with a lot of left handers in the team:
“It’s great for me to play with Mathias Gidsel and Fabian Wiede. I can learn a lot from them. If we have space for me, that’s good, but we are a team. We play together. We have been playing with two left handers on the back-court positions for so long that we don’t think about it anymore.”