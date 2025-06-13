Flash quotes: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 media calls

13 June 2025, 13:15

COLOGNE — Comments from SC Magdeburg head coach Bennet Wiegert (GER), goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez (ESP) and left back Philipp Weber (GER); Füchse Berlin head coach Jaron Siewert (GER), right back Mathias Gidsel (DEN) and centre back Nils Lichtlein (GER); Barça head coach Carlos Ortega (ESP), right back Melvyn Richardson (FRA) and line player Luis Frade (POR) at the media calls on Friday ahead of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025.

SC Magdeburg

Bennet Wiegert (GER) — head coach

On playing the EHF FINAL4:

“We are really happy to be here. It has not been an easy season. We suffered a lot of bad injuries. We really had to work our way here but in the end, the guys put all their will into qualifying. What we did against Veszprém in the quarter-finals was impressive, but now is completely different.”

On finishing second in the Bundesliga:

“Of course, we would have wanted to win the title, but all of that is now behind us. We focus only on this weekend — not on everything that happened throughout the season. We are here, and everyone is only focused on one goal: To win the title.”

On playing against Barça again in Cologne:

“We play a lot against them, in the EHF FINAL4 but also in the group phase this season. Every game has been different, with different dynamics, and I don’t expect today to be any different. There are things that we can take from all of those games, but at the end of the day, tomorrow will be something different.”

Sergey Hernandez (ESP) — goalkeeper

On being at the EHF FINAL4 for the second time in a row:

“The emotions are completely different. Last year was crazy, because it was my first, making it to an event I had heard about for years. But this time, the emotions are more inside, and I try to save it for the games tomorrow.”

On playing against Barça in the semi-final:

“It’s always special playing against Barça, because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They play fast, they play great handball, but we have beaten them this season, so I am sure we can really cause them some problems. If we manage to stop their fast breaks, we will surely have a chance.”

Philipp Weber (GER) — left back

On playing the EHF FINAL4 for the third time in a row:

“It’s something you never quite get used to. It’s still the biggest handball event in the world. It’s always great to come back. It means that the work that you put in every day pays off. But now, it’s not only about being here — it’s about winning games.”

On trying to win the title again:

“Once you have done it once, you want to do it every time. Sometimes it works, and sometimes you don’t. But I guess the motivation to win it again is big — really big. We know what we have to do, but then Barça are an amazing team. It’s going to be a tough game tomorrow.”

Füchse Berlin 

Jaron Siewert (GER) — head coach

On playing the EHF FINAL4:

“It is great to be here, especially after such a tough season. I am amazed at what my players did since September. They have improved every week. They have been learning a lot, especially since a lot of them are quite young, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for the club to be here this weekend.”

On playing against Nantes in the semi-final:

“They are a great team. We have played against them quite a few times recently. Maybe people did not expect to see any of us at the FINAL4, but here we are. It’s going to be a great game, probably with a lot of pace.”

On winning the Bundesliga last weekend:

“It’s a huge achievement for the club, as it is reaching the FINAL4. But then we are not here only to be here — we are here to win. I really hope we can deliver this weekend the same way as we did in the Bundesliga.”

Mathias Gidsel (DEN) — right back

On playing the EHF FINAL4 for the first time:
 
“I had been waiting for a long time, so it’s fantastic to finally be here, especially for the first time since 2013 for the club in the competition. I have played this arena before with Denmark. I know the atmosphere, but having so many Berlin fans in the stands — it’s going to be a moment to remember.”

On playing against HBC Nantes in the semi-final:

“They deserve to be here as much as we do. I hear that we are the favourites in this game, but it is not true. To me it is really a 50-50 thing. We know we will have to play our game, nothing really different, if we want to qualify for the final.”

On him playing so much in games and not looking tired:

“I am human — it’s just that I don’t show how tired I am! The season has been a long one, but when you come to such event, I mean, you forget about everything else. This title is so important, for the club and for me personally, that I only feel motivation for this weekend.”

Nils Lichtlein (GER) — centre back

On the lack of experience for Berlin at the EHF FINAL4:

“We don’t have experience at the EHF FINAL4, but we have played other big events, and in Cologne, anything can happen. You can be the favourite, but it does not mean that you will win. We have to focus on ourselves and I am confident we can deliver something good.”

On playing with a lot of left handers in the team:

“It’s great for me to play with Mathias Gidsel and Fabian Wiede. I can learn a lot from them. If we have space for me, that’s good, but we are a team. We play together. We have been playing with two left handers on the back-court positions for so long that we don’t think about it anymore.”

Barça

Carlos Ortega (ESP) — head coach

On playing the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025:

“It means that we are among the four best teams of the season, so it is an honour and a pleasure to be here. We have worked hard all season long to arrive there and be ready. But now we also know that to win here, we have to be even stronger mentally and on the court.”

On the advantage it gives Barça to be the title holders:

“To me, we don’t have any advantage. I see Berlin as being the favourites this weekend. But we also know that very rarely in Cologne does the favourite win. Maybe they partied a little bit after their [Bundesliga] title. Maybe the outsider’s status is good for us.”

On the semi-final against Magdeburg:

“Close game. SCM are one of the only teams that have beaten us this season. They are a smart team, a bright team, and they are really good on both sides of the court. The game tomorrow will be completely different to the ones we played in the group phase — that’s for sure. They have to deal with injuries, so they are a completely different team to the one we played against earlier.”

On the season:

"It's been tough. We had some injuries and some tough times. Sometimes it was difficult to keep the motivation of the team, but in the last three or four weeks, the guys really got together and I feel we arrive at the EHF FINAL4 at our peak.”

Melvyn Richardson (FRA) — right back

On being back in Cologne:
 
“It is a real pleasure to be back here where we have had so many good memories in the past. It’s always special — the best tournament, the best teams, every June. We will try to be up to the task this weekend.” 

On playing against SC Magdeburg again:

“It’s tough. I don’t think teams can surprise each other anymore. It’s more about the mental side than it is about tactics, really. They have great players, they have a great coach, but we are not bad either. I am sure it will be a close game between two amazing teams.”

Luis Frade (POR) — line player

On his feelings about the season:

“It has been tough physically, even though I am not in the worst position as I did not play the Olympics last summer. But no break last summer for a lot of us, a tough season in the Champions League — you can feel that the bodies are tired. But when you arrive in Cologne, it does not matter anymore. It is all about playing well and giving it all for 120 minutes and trying to reach the title.”

On Barça’s semi-final opponent, SC Magdeburg:

“Tough team. A really great team. They have a lot of power defensively and offensively. The game tomorrow will be completely different from the ones in the group phase, and I don’t think we can learn much from those games. The EHF FINAL4 is always something on its own.”

