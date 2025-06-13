Flash quotes: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 media calls

SC Magdeburg

Bennet Wiegert (GER) — head coach

On playing the EHF FINAL4:

“We are really happy to be here. It has not been an easy season. We suffered a lot of bad injuries. We really had to work our way here but in the end, the guys put all their will into qualifying. What we did against Veszprém in the quarter-finals was impressive, but now is completely different.”

On finishing second in the Bundesliga:

“Of course, we would have wanted to win the title, but all of that is now behind us. We focus only on this weekend — not on everything that happened throughout the season. We are here, and everyone is only focused on one goal: To win the title.”

On playing against Barça again in Cologne:

“We play a lot against them, in the EHF FINAL4 but also in the group phase this season. Every game has been different, with different dynamics, and I don’t expect today to be any different. There are things that we can take from all of those games, but at the end of the day, tomorrow will be something different.”

Sergey Hernandez (ESP) — goalkeeper

On being at the EHF FINAL4 for the second time in a row:

“The emotions are completely different. Last year was crazy, because it was my first, making it to an event I had heard about for years. But this time, the emotions are more inside, and I try to save it for the games tomorrow.”

On playing against Barça in the semi-final:

“It’s always special playing against Barça, because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They play fast, they play great handball, but we have beaten them this season, so I am sure we can really cause them some problems. If we manage to stop their fast breaks, we will surely have a chance.”

Philipp Weber (GER) — left back

On playing the EHF FINAL4 for the third time in a row:

“It’s something you never quite get used to. It’s still the biggest handball event in the world. It’s always great to come back. It means that the work that you put in every day pays off. But now, it’s not only about being here — it’s about winning games.”

On trying to win the title again:

“Once you have done it once, you want to do it every time. Sometimes it works, and sometimes you don’t. But I guess the motivation to win it again is big — really big. We know what we have to do, but then Barça are an amazing team. It’s going to be a tough game tomorrow.”