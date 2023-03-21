Flensburg and Skanderborg-Aarhus create paths for the quarter-finals

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN) 32:34(12:20)

A mix of experience and talented, but unproven young players, had little to show for Granollers, especially in a home game, where the Spanish side needed to create an important cushion ahead of the second leg against Skanderborg-Aarhus in Denmark. The fact that the Spanish side were one of the four teams that boasted five wins in five matches on home court in the group phase mattered little, as the guests took full advantage of Granollers’ woes to build an eight-goal lead at the break, 20:12. While the gap remained high throughout most of the second half, a last-gasp effort from Granollers ended the match with a 5:0 run and a narrower 32:34 loss. The comeback was led by up and coming centre back, Jan Gurri Aregay, who scored three goals in a row and handed a lifeline for the hosts for the second leg. Skanderborg-Aarhus were in an amazing form attacking-wise, with right wing Hakun West av Teigum and backs Thomas Sommer Arnoldsen and Torben Petersen combining for 22 goals, and they will have a two goal advantage heading into the second match.