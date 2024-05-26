Flensburg end 10-year European trophy draught

The final decision in an intense battle fell in the last 16 minutes, when Flensburg pulled ahead from 23:23 to 36:31. Top scorers were Jerry Tollbring (Füchse) and Emil Jakobsen (Flensburg) with seven goals each. After netting 11 times in the semi against Dinamo, Jakobsen became not only the top scorer of the EHF Finals with 18 strikes, but was also awarded MVP of the tournament.

With 95 goals, Andrii Akimenko (Dinamo Bucuresti) is top scorer of the season.

FINAL:

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs. Füchse Berlin (GER) 36:31 (15:14)

Berlin started in express mode, but even their high-speed handball was passed by Flensburg in a fast first half, in which Danes players created the highlights: Mathias Gidsel netted five times for Berlin, Emil Jakobsen four times for Berlin

the main reason why Flensburg turned a 4:1 deficit around was goalkeeper Kevin Møller, who saved eight shots in the first 30 minutes, including two penalties of Hans Lindberg – a percentage of 39 at the break

the game went back and forth, with an incredible intensity and speed of both sides – the only big advantage for Flensburg was their louder majority on the stands among the 10,050 fans

right after the break, Füchse defence specialist Mijajlo Marsenic received a direct card after rough play against Simon Pytlick, but only five minutes later, Jim Gottfridsson also was sent off for a foul against Mathias Gidsel

the match was level again, but slowly Flensburg got the upper hand and created a three-goal gap, 26:23

Flensburg did not give that advantage away, and two goals within 25 seconds paved the way for their victory, as Lukas Jørgensen and Johan Hansen used fast breaks to make it 31:26 in minute 52

Flensburg’s triumph is a success of the team, not a star

One year ago, SG Flensburg-Handewitt missed the EHF Finals Men on home ground in a dramatic way, losing the second leg of the quarter-final against Granollers at home. When Füchse Berlin won the trophy, the Flensburg players were only visitors in their own hall.

By signing top players such as Simon Pytlick, Lukas Jørgensen, Kay Smits, and Blaz Blagotinsek and Nicolej Krickau as new head coach, they bolstered their ambitions to fight for all trophies. In domestic competitions, they failed in the semi-final of the cup and were out of the race for the league trophy quite early. But in the European League, they marched on and on.

In the whole season, Flensburg only lost two meaningless games – against Kadetten Schaffhausen, when they had already won their group, and against IK Sävehof after winning the first leg of the quarter-final away with 41:30.

In Hamburg, Flensburg were boosted by their incredible fans. The semi-final against Dinamo was an easy-going ride with fast breaks as their best weapon. The final against Berlin was a tough clash, worth a final. You cannot name a single player who was shining in the spotlight, it was a success of the team, starting from outstanding goalkeeper Kevin Møller over the wings Emil Jakobsen and Johan Hansen until Simon Pytlick or team captain Johannes Golla, the boss in defence.

After a 10-years long wait, Flensburg made their dream come true to return to the winners’ podium of an international competition – their sixth European trophy in the fifth different competition.

On the other hand, strong fighting Berlin finished the season without any trophy – and failed on their mission to become the first team since Frisch Auf Göppingen to successfully defend a title in the second-tier EHF competition.