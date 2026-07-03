Follow the future: Five players to watch at the M20 EHF EURO 2026

Marcos Fis

Date of birth: 1 April 2007

Position: Right back

National team: Spain

Club: Fraikin BM. Granollers

The MVP of the 2025 IHF Men’s Youth (U19) World Championship is already making his name on the biggest stage, having made his major tournament debut with the Spain A side at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 earlier this year. And he did not debut quietly — with 19 goals to his name, Fis finished the EURO as one of the Spain’s leading scorers, ranking sixth.

Fis’ journey to that point is remarkable, as he was selected by head coach Jordi Ribera while playing in Spain’s second division, for Caserio, at the age of 17. He was 18 when he stepped on the court at the EHF EURO 2026, scoring his first goal within seconds — and then another two in the space of two minutes.

The 2025/26 season overall was a big one for Fis, as he made also made his first appearance in international club competitions, playing the EHF European League with Granollers. Fis scored 47 goals to finish as the side’s top scorer in the competition, and on a domestic level, he ranked as the third leading scorer in the Spanish league, with 164 goals.