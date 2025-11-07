Two Spanish clubs await exciting double-headers this weekend

Spain, the leading country in the previous years of the EHF European Cup Women, is the only nation with four teams still in the competition. After Costa del Sol Malaga, Replasa Beti-Onak and ATTICGO Bm Elche successfully completed round 2, now Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes — who were seeded to round 3 — get ready to rumble.

Only Malaga, winners in 2021, have both a home and an away match in round 3, first travelling to Iceland and then hosting Haukar for the return leg. 2024 champions Elche travel for a double-header to Skopje to face HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC AD Skopje this weekend, and the same applies to Guardes, who will play two away games in the Bulgarian city of Byala. The other Spanish team this season, Replasa Beti-Onak, host Swiss side Yellow Winterthur for next weekend’s double-header.

Photos © Costa del Sol Malaga (main), ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina (in-text)