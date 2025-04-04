Four complete the Road to Graz; one last step on Road to Hamburg

Once more, the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, will host the four best teams of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 on 24/25 May 2025 for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025.

But before the competition reaches its crescendo, the remaining eight sides must secure victories in the quarter-finals, taking place on Tuesday 22 and Tuesday 29 April.

EHF Finals Men 2024 champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt are in the hunt for the trophy once more; they will face Danish side GOG in the last eight. Two other German teams are still on the Road to Hamburg; THW Kiel and MT Melsungen, who will take on Limoges Handball and Bidasoa Irun over two legs, respectively.

The final quarter-final sees two huge names of European club handball go head-to-head; FC Porto and Montpellier Handball.

Click here for the full EHF European League Men quarter-final schedule.

Main photo © HAMISTOLEN.DK, in-text photo © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen



