Four complete the Road to Graz; one last step on Road to Hamburg

04 April 2025, 15:00

Four teams have shown determination throughout the EHF European League Women season, reaching the EHF Finals Women 2025 and thus completing the Road to Graz!

Meanwhile, there is a final hurdle for eight teams to navigate in the EHF European League Men, but only four will complete the Road to Hamburg and take their places at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025.

One former champion, one former participant and two new names have made it to the EHF Finals Women 2025 at Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz, Austria.

The semi-finals will take place at 15:00 and 18:00 CEST, respectively, on Saturday 3 May, before the 3/4 placement match and the final at the same throw-off times on Sunday 4 May.

2023 winners Ikast Håndbold from Denmark are looking to regain the trophy, Thüringer HC have also returned after a one-year absence, while their fellow German side HSG Blomberg-Lippe and French club JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball will both be experiencing the Graz atmosphere for the first time.

The schedule for the EHF Finals Women 2025 is as follows:

SEMI-FINALS
Saturday 3 May

HSG Blomberg-Lippe vs Ikast Håndbold, 15:00 CEST
Thüringer HC vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, 18:00 CEST 

FINALS
Sunday 4 May

3/4 placement match, 15:00 CEST 
Final, 18:00 CEST 

20250218 Flensburg Toulouse IAJ37789

Once more, the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, will host the four best teams of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 on 24/25 May 2025 for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025.

But before the competition reaches its crescendo, the remaining eight sides must secure victories in the quarter-finals, taking place on Tuesday 22 and Tuesday 29 April.

EHF Finals Men 2024 champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt are in the hunt for the trophy once more; they will face Danish side GOG in the last eight. Two other German teams are still on the Road to Hamburg; THW Kiel and MT Melsungen, who will take on Limoges Handball and Bidasoa Irun over two legs, respectively.

The final quarter-final sees two huge names of European club handball go head-to-head; FC Porto and Montpellier Handball.

Click here for the full EHF European League Men quarter-final schedule.

You can experience the climax of the EHF European League Men and Women first hand, by securing your tickets for the EHF Finals Women 2025 and the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025!

Main photo © HAMISTOLEN.DK, in-text photo © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen

29032025 CSMBUCURESTI RAPID (74)
