Four complete the Road to Graz; one last step on Road to Hamburg

One former champion, one former participant and two new names have made it to the EHF Finals Women 2025 at Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz, Austria.
The semi-finals will take place at 15:00 and 18:00 CEST, respectively, on Saturday 3 May, before the 3/4 placement match and the final at the same throw-off times on Sunday 4 May.
2023 winners Ikast Håndbold from Denmark are looking to regain the trophy, Thüringer HC have also returned after a one-year absence, while their fellow German side HSG Blomberg-Lippe and French club JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball will both be experiencing the Graz atmosphere for the first time.
The schedule for the EHF Finals Women 2025 is as follows:
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday 3 May
HSG Blomberg-Lippe vs Ikast Håndbold, 15:00 CEST
Thüringer HC vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, 18:00 CEST
FINALS
Sunday 4 May
3/4 placement match, 15:00 CEST
Final, 18:00 CEST