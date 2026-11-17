Two-time EHF European League Men title winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt were among the first to book their place in the next phase of the 2026/27 season, the play-offs, when the competition returned to action with round 4 on Tuesday night. The German side added a fourth win in as many matches, as did Kadetten Schaffhausen, Bathco Bm. Torrelavega and RD LL Grosist Slovan.

With their wins, Kadetten, Torrelavega and Slovan also celebrated their qualification for the play-offs.

On the other hand, MOL Tatabanya KC and HC Eurofarm Pelister clinched their first wins of the EHF European League Men 2026/27, keeping their hopes of progressing alive. Some other results threw the race for the next stage open, such as an IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun victory over previously unbeaten Limoges Handball in group B.