Four quarter-final tickets up for grabs ahead of final round

The main focus in the final round of the EHF European League Women 2024/25 group phase will be on groups A, C and D, as SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Ikast Håndbold are destined to finish in first and second place, respectively, in group B. HSG Blomberg-Lippe and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames are the other two teams with tickets for the quarter-finals.

In the highlight matches, Fredrikstad Ballklubb will welcome Paris 92 in Norway with hopes of going through if the pieces fall into their favour, while KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball will meet in a direct match for a place in the quarter-finals.