Four quarter-final tickets up for grabs ahead of final round

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
20 February 2025, 13:00

The main focus in the final round of the EHF European League Women 2024/25 group phase will be on groups A, C and D, as SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Ikast Håndbold are destined to finish in first and second place, respectively, in group B. HSG Blomberg-Lippe and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames are the other two teams with tickets for the quarter-finals.

In the highlight matches, Fredrikstad Ballklubb will welcome Paris 92 in Norway with hopes of going through if the pieces fall into their favour, while KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball will meet in a direct match for a place in the quarter-finals.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

Fredrikstad Ballklubb (NOR) vs Paris 92 (FRA)
Saturday 22 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Norwegian club are on a three-match unbeaten streak on home court in all competitions with a couple of wins and one draw under the belt and have experienced a rise in form recently
  • the Elias Mar Halldorsson-led squad is sitting in third place with four points, but still with a chance to progress to the quarter-finals if they secure a win against Paris 92 and if Super Amara Bera Bera lose to HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames on Sunday
  • the promising hosts boast one of the youngest squads in the EHF's second-tier club competition this season with their oldest player being only 24 years old
  • Fredrikstad Ballklubb recorded a close win in the reverse fixture in France's capital (28:26), defeating Paris 92 with Selma Henriksen scoring eight goals
  • the French club are one of the two sides without a single point in the group phase, alongside ATTICGO Bm Elche from group A
  • Paris 92 are on a 10-match losing run across all competitions and have recorded only one win this calendar year, back in early January

GROUP C

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)
Sunday 23 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the impressive hosts are on a seven-match winning streak on home court in all competitions, with their last defeat dating back to mid-October last year
  • the Lubin-based club are sitting in second place with six points, two points less than first-placed HSG Blomberg-Lippe and two more than JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
  • KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin secured a two-goal win (29:27) in France against Dijon; if the Polish team avoids a two-goal defeat, they will book a ticket to the quarter-finals instead of JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
  • if the Polish champions secure a win against Dijon and HSG Blomberg-Lippe lose to Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, then KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin will progress to the quarter-finals as the first-placed team in group C
  • the French club are on a three-match victorious run on the road in all competitions and their last away loss dates back to early January
  • JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball are debutants in the EHF European League group phase and if they are to go through the quarter-finals, Clement Alcacer's squad will make history

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

Thüringer HC (GER) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP)
Saturday 22 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Larvik (NOR)
Sunday 23 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Sola HK (NOR)
Saturday 22 February, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)
Saturday 22 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP C

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)
Saturday 22 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP D

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER)
Sunday 23 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Photos © Svein André Svendsen (main), Foxaep & Ferenc Zengő/Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (in-text)

