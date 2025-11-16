Four Spanish sides proceed to European Cup Last 16

Four Spanish sides proceed to European Cup Last 16

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
16 November 2025, 20:30

After a thrilling conclusion to qualification round 3, 16 teams from 12 countries have made it to the Last 16 of the EHF European Cup Women.

Spain have the biggest contingent in the Last 16 with four sides, while Italy have two teams still in the race for the trophy. The Last 16 draw takes place on Tuesday 18 November, at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

  • last season’s semi-finalists IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia hosted a double-header against Dutch side H.V. Quintus; the first leg was quite close (38:33), but in the second encounter, Michalovce won 41:17
  • after the 26:26 draw between Energa Start Elblag (Poland) and Jomi Salerno (Italy) in the first leg last week, the re-match ended in another draw (28:28). In the penalty shootout, the hosts won 5:4, backed by a total of eight goals by Asia Kristel Mangone
  • two more pairings ended in draws last week: in the second legs, ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina beat Westfriesland SEW 24:19 and ŽRK Split defeated WHC Metalurg Avtokomanda 26:25 to proceed to the Last 16
  • for both Austrian sides, round 3 meant the end of the journey: Union Korneuburg lost both encounters against last season’s semi-finalists Hazena Kynzvart (Czechia) in an aggregate result of 47:85, while MADx WAT Atzgersdorf won the second leg against Greek side A.C. PAOK 27:25, but the margin from the 28:35 home defeat was too big
  • Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (Spain) took the biggest aggregate win of round 3, winning their double-header last week against Bulgaria’s HC Byala 84:43

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251115 Bor Slovan Duslo Sala

Penalty shootout decides the winner in Bor

The biggest thriller of all round 3 pairings took place in Bor, Serbia. Slovak side Slovan Duslo Sala had arrived as the favourites, due to their bigger international experience and after winning the first leg on home ground 35:31.

But in the return leg, ZORK Bor struck back. The match was fully equal until the 55th minute, when the score stood at 28:28, and it seemed Sala were already in the next round. But then Bor scored twice, and finally a double strike by top scorer Sara Radovic including the last goal one second before the end turned everything around.

After the 32:28 win for Bor, a penalty shootout was needed to decide the aggregate winners. The Slovak side failed twice and the hosts only once, with Aleksandra Baksa’s goal for the 36:31 win propelling Bor into the Last 16.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251115 Malaga Haukur 1
Costa del Sol Malaga
20251115 Salerno Elblag 1
Massimo Arminante
20251115 Salerno Elblag 2
Massimo Arminante
20151115 Madeirasad Istogu 12
Madeira Andebol SAD
20151115 Madeirasad Istogu 2
Madeira Andebol SAD
2025 11 16 Iuventa Michalovce Quintus Full 081
Marek Findrik
2025 11 15 Quintus Iuventa Michalovce Full 014
Marek Findrik
2025 11 15 Quintus Iuventa Michalovce Full 049
Marek Findrik
Beti Onak Vs Winterthur L2 24
Daniel Asiain
Beti Onak Vs Winterthur 42
Daniel Asiain
DSC 1665
ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina

Main photo © Costa del Sol Malaga; in-text image © ZORK Bor

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251115 Viborg Savehof 1
Previous Article Final 11 tickets secured for European League group phase
20251115 Vojvodina Celje 1
Next Article First team clinches last 16; former champions deliver nail-biter

Latest news

More News