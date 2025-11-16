Penalty shootout decides the winner in Bor

The biggest thriller of all round 3 pairings took place in Bor, Serbia. Slovak side Slovan Duslo Sala had arrived as the favourites, due to their bigger international experience and after winning the first leg on home ground 35:31.

But in the return leg, ZORK Bor struck back. The match was fully equal until the 55th minute, when the score stood at 28:28, and it seemed Sala were already in the next round. But then Bor scored twice, and finally a double strike by top scorer Sara Radovic including the last goal one second before the end turned everything around.

After the 32:28 win for Bor, a penalty shootout was needed to decide the aggregate winners. The Slovak side failed twice and the hosts only once, with Aleksandra Baksa’s goal for the 36:31 win propelling Bor into the Last 16.