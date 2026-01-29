The end of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 is on the horizon, but the most exciting part is yet to come, as the final weekend starts on Friday in Herning.

Portugal will battle in the placement game to snatch their best ranking in the competition. After that, Denmark will play their second European semi-final in a row, this time against Iceland. Croatia — runners-up at the last World Championship — will take on a German team that has been impressive since the beginning of the tournament.

All the EHF EURO winners since 2016 have been eliminated from the tournament and, of the four semi-finalists, two teams have never won the EHF EURO before: Iceland and Croatia.