EHF EURO
Four teams battle for a spot in Men’s EHF EURO 2026 final
The end of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 is on the horizon, but the most exciting part is yet to come, as the final weekend starts on Friday in Herning.
Portugal will battle in the placement game to snatch their best ranking in the competition. After that, Denmark will play their second European semi-final in a row, this time against Iceland. Croatia — runners-up at the last World Championship — will take on a German team that has been impressive since the beginning of the tournament.
All the EHF EURO winners since 2016 have been eliminated from the tournament and, of the four semi-finalists, two teams have never won the EHF EURO before: Iceland and Croatia.
The Croatians thrive on their reflexes. They reached the World Championship final last year and have also shown in this tournament that they are capable of great things. They overcame a difficult situation after the heavy defeat against Sweden and went on to win the group. Croatia fully deserve their place in the semi-finals.
We’re expecting a fast and intense match. Iceland have finally reached the semi-finals after a very long time, and they’ll certainly want to win it. That’s why we need to make use of our home advantage and get into our game very quickly.
We had a lot of emotions during this main round, we were up and down but we fought back. I think this will make us a stronger and better team.
We are growing up. This team is under construction. We have some young players, step by step we continue our process, and I hope we can continue with victories.