Four teams clear first hurdle on road to 2027 Women's World Championship
Lithuania, Great Britain, Italy and Kosovo have taken the first step in the European qualification for the 2027 IHF Women's World Championship in Hungary. The four teams won their two-leg duels in phase 1, with the decisive matches being carried out over the weekend (24/25 October). While Italy celebrated a four-goal aggregate win over Bulgaria, Lithuania (against Belgium), Great Britain (against Luxembourg), and Kosovo (against Estonia) all had clear victories with an overall margin of 10 or more goals, though not all ties were as one-sided as the final results suggest.