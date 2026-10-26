The four winning teams have now qualified for the all-decisive play-offs in April 2027, where they will be joined by Portugal as the highest-ranked side not qualified for the Women's EHF EURO 2026, plus the 21 teams that do not earn one of the World Championship tickets on offer at the EHF EURO in December.

Hungary as the hosts and Norway as the defending champions have already qualified for the final tournament of the 2027 World Championship, which is scheduled from 30 November-19 December.