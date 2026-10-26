Four teams clear first hurdle on road to 2027 Women's World Championship

Four teams clear first hurdle on road to 2027 Women's World Championship

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / Eric Willemsen
26 October 2026, 09:30

Lithuania, Great Britain, Italy and Kosovo have taken the first step in the European qualification for the 2027 IHF Women's World Championship in Hungary. The four teams won their two-leg duels in phase 1, with the decisive matches being carried out over the weekend (24/25 October). While Italy celebrated a four-goal aggregate win over Bulgaria, Lithuania (against Belgium), Great Britain (against Luxembourg), and Kosovo (against Estonia) all had clear victories with an overall margin of 10 or more goals, though not all ties were as one-sided as the final results suggest.

The four winning teams have now qualified for the all-decisive play-offs in April 2027, where they will be joined by Portugal as the highest-ranked side not qualified for the Women's EHF EURO 2026, plus the 21 teams that do not earn one of the World Championship tickets on offer at the EHF EURO in December.

Hungary as the hosts and Norway as the defending champions have already qualified for the final tournament of the 2027 World Championship, which is scheduled from 30 November-19 December.

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NIKQ3892

2027 IHF Women's World Championship,
Europe qualification phase 1

  • Italy advanced after beating Bulgaria 54:50 on aggregate in what turned out to be the closest tie by far in phase 1

  • in their home game in Kranevo last Thursday, Bulgaria started well and led by three goals (9:6) after 17 minutes before a 7:1 run for Italy turned the match upside down, and Italy went on to win 27:23

  • the return leg on Sunday evening became a thriller when Bulgaria took a 20:17 lead around the 40th minute, coming close to wiping out the four-goal deficit from the first leg

  • however, despite 12 goals from Bulgaria centre back Lidiya Kovacheva, Italy recovered in the closing stage and settled for a 27:27 draw

  • Great Britain became the surprise of the weekend, as they outscored Luxembourg 27:15 on Sunday afternoon thanks to 13 goals from Katherine Kesselring and 10 from Lea Davies

  • that result caused a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the British team, which had lost the home game against Luxembourg 22:20 just four days earlier in Derby, despite 12 goals from Kesselring in that match

  • Kosovo hosted Estonia for a double-header in Prishtina on Friday and Saturday and came convincingly out on top: 64:49 on aggregate

  • Kosovo had all but secured the victory already in the first match with a thumping 39:22 win, led by 13 goals from left back Merlinda Qorray

  • however, Estonia hit back with a 22:20 win the next day thanks to seven goals from Polina Gorbatsjova (and nine from Qorray for the hosts), which obviously was not enough to make up for Friday's defeat

  • the only team with wins in both legs were Lithuania, who encountered few troubles in downing Belgium by eight goals both away and at home

  • on Wednesdsay in Hasselt, Gabija Pilikauskaite contributed nine goals to Lithuania's 27:19 win, and she repeated that feat four days later in Prienai when Lithuania beat Belgium again, this time 28:20

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Lithuanian Handball Federation
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Lithuanian Handball Federation
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Alain Decamps
LTU PILIKAUSKAITE Gabija 20261021N6ULKBRZ
Alain Decamps
BEL BUELENS Sien 20261021LRIP4AKN
Alain Decamps
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Jon Cornish
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Jon Cornish
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Jon Cornish
GBR LUX OCT26 19
Luxembourg Handball Federation
GBR LUX OCT26 51
Luxembourg Handball Federation
GBR LUX OCT26 58
Luxembourg Handball Federation
20261025 ITA BUL Giliberto
Luigi Canu
20261025 ITA BUL Kovacheva
Luigi Canu
20261025 ITA BUL Manojlovic
Luigi Canu
Bul Ita Kranevo 22 10 2026 12
MSV Photographers
Bul Ita Kranevo 22 10 2026 56
MSV Photographers
Bul Ita Kranevo 22 10 2026 179
MSV Photographers
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Nikolle Quni
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Nikolle Quni

photos © Luigi Canu (main); Nikolle Quni (in-text)

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