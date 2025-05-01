Four teams eager to earn greatness in Graz

HSG Blomberg-Lippe take on Danish side Ikast Håndbold — the 2023 champions — in the first semi-final on Saturday, before another German team, Thüringer HC, battle it out with JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball from France for the second spot in Sunday’s final.

SEMI-FINALS

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 3 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV