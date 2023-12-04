Four teams fight for the last two tickets

ALSO WATCH OUT FOR:

Besides Rhein-Neckar Löwen and IK Sävehof, a third team has the chance to finish the group stage with a clean slate: defending champions Füchse Berlin have won all five matches in group G thus far, and face Izvidac in their last group match

In group B, the duel of the two already-qualified teams, Gornik Zabrze and TSV Hanover-Burgdorf, will decide the number of points both sides carry into the main round, Hanover won the reverse fixture and with another win at Poland, they would have the optimum starting base of four points

All decisions have been made in groups D and E – as Nexe and Skjern both are qualified for the main round from group D and will each bring two points to the next stage. The same applies for group E with Flensburg and Schaffhausen (both in the main round with two points each) regardless the results of round 6.

Four teams - Kristianstad, Izvidac, Lovcen-Cetinje and Povaszka Bystrica – hope for their first group phase points before saying farewell to the competition.

Photos © Sporting CP, HBC Nantes