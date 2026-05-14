Defending champions Thüringer HC will meet Viborg HK, who return to the EHF Finals after a three-season absence, in the first semi-final. Last season's bronze medallists and hosts JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball face European cup debutants MOL Esztergom in the second semi-final.

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday 16 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 2-0-0

Last match: Viborg HK vs Thüringer HC, 11 November 2012 (26:29 (11:16))