Four teams in title race at EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026

Four teams in title race at EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
14 May 2026, 11:00

As the 2025/26 handball season enters its closing stages, attention turns to the final tournaments across Europe. First in line is the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026, taking place on 16–17 May at Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy in Dijon, France.

Defending champions Thüringer HC will meet Viborg HK, who return to the EHF Finals after a three-season absence, in the first semi-final. Last season's bronze medallists and hosts JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball face European cup debutants MOL Esztergom in the second semi-final.

SEMI-FINALS

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Viborg HK (DEN)

Saturday 16 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-0
Last match: Viborg HK vs Thüringer HC, 11 November 2012 (26:29 (11:16))

  • Thüringer are the only side at the EHF Finals who started their European campaign directly in the group phase in January 2026, while Viborg came from qualification round 3
  • THC are the reigning champions and are set for their third EHF Finals appearance in the last four seasons — their first came in 2022/23, when they finished fourth
  • Viborg return to the final tournament for the first time since the 2021/22 season, when they claimed the silver medal
  • the German side topped group A with only two defeats, before eliminating Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in the quarter-finals
  • Viborg are the only team among the four semi-finalists who did not win their group, finishing second in group D, before knocking out Rapid Bucuresti in the quarter-finals
  • the Danish side have a rich European history, having won the EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and Cup Winners' Cup for a combined total of nine trophies
  • Thüringer are led by EHF Finals 2025 MVP and top scorer Johanna Reichert, who once again leads the scoring charts with 98 goals, while centre back Marielle Martinsen drives Viborg with 49
  • among the four semi-finalists, Viborg boast the most efficient attack with 264 goals scored in eight matches, while Thüringer follow closely with 262 goals

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JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN)

Saturday 16 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: -
Last match: -

  • both JDA and Esztergom started their EHF European League Women campaign in qualification round 3 and later won their respective groups with only one defeat
  • hosts Dijon are heading into their second EHF Finals after claiming bronze last season and are only the second French side to compete in this stage after Neptunes Nantes
  • apart from winning bronze last season, Dijon also claimed silver in the Challenge Cup 2004/05
  • MOL Esztergom are debutants in international club competitions and are preparing for their first final tournament appearance
  • to reach the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026, Esztergom eliminated Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in an all-Hungarian quarter-final with a 68:52 aggregate win, while the French side comfortably beat HC Lokomotiva Zagreb 58:40 on aggregate
  • apart from winning bronze last season, Dijon also took silver in the Challenge Cup 2004/05
  • centre back Stine Lønborg, now in her fourth season with Dijon, is the competition's second top scorer with 56 goals, while Hungarian left back Lea Faragó follows closely with 50 for Esztergom
  • the two sides boast the strongest defence among the four semi-finalists, having conceded 215 and 226 goals, respectively, while both scored 249 goals in eight matches

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Photos © Christian Heilwagen; Antonio Mrkoci

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