Defending champions Thüringer HC will meet Viborg HK, who return to the EHF Finals after a three-season absence, in the first semi-final. Last season's bronze medallists and hosts JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball face European cup debutants MOL Esztergom in the second semi-final.
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday 16 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-0
Last match: Viborg HK vs Thüringer HC, 11 November 2012 (26:29 (11:16))
- Thüringer are the only side at the EHF Finals who started their European campaign directly in the group phase in January 2026, while Viborg came from qualification round 3
- THC are the reigning champions and are set for their third EHF Finals appearance in the last four seasons — their first came in 2022/23, when they finished fourth
- Viborg return to the final tournament for the first time since the 2021/22 season, when they claimed the silver medal
- the German side topped group A with only two defeats, before eliminating Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in the quarter-finals
- Viborg are the only team among the four semi-finalists who did not win their group, finishing second in group D, before knocking out Rapid Bucuresti in the quarter-finals
- the Danish side have a rich European history, having won the EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and Cup Winners' Cup for a combined total of nine trophies
- Thüringer are led by EHF Finals 2025 MVP and top scorer Johanna Reichert, who once again leads the scoring charts with 98 goals, while centre back Marielle Martinsen drives Viborg with 49
- among the four semi-finalists, Viborg boast the most efficient attack with 264 goals scored in eight matches, while Thüringer follow closely with 262 goals