The Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 in Serbia has reached decision time with the semi-finals scheduled for Friday. Germany meet Spain in the first match for a place in Sunday's final, followed by Denmark taking on Slovenia for the other spot in the gold medal match in Belgrade. In Thursday's quarter-finals, both Germany (33:31 against Iceland) and Spain (29:27 against France) had narrow two-goal wins, while Denmark (38:30 against Croatia) and Slovenia (32:27 against Hungary) advanced with bigger victories.