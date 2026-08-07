Four teams still in title race ahead of M18 EHF EURO 2026 semi-finals

Four teams still in title race ahead of M18 EHF EURO 2026 semi-finals

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / Eric Willemsen
07 August 2026, 11:00

The Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 in Serbia has reached decision time with the semi-finals scheduled for Friday. Germany meet Spain in the first match for a place in Sunday's final, followed by Denmark taking on Slovenia for the other spot in the gold medal match in Belgrade. In Thursday's quarter-finals, both Germany (33:31 against Iceland) and Spain (29:27 against France) had narrow two-goal wins, while Denmark (38:30 against Croatia) and Slovenia (32:27 against Hungary) advanced with bigger victories.

Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 semi-final schedule

Friday 7 August (Hala Aleksandar Nikolic); live on EHFTV

  • 17:00 CEST — Germany vs Spain
  • 19:30 CEST — Denmark vs Slovenia

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ESP Vs FRA, August 06, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 67

SEMI-FINALS

Germany vs Spain

Friday 7 August, 17:00 CEST; live on EHFTV

  • both Germany and Spain just missed the semi-finals of the M18 EHF EURO two years ago, but have advanced to the last four this time
  • in Thursday's quarter-final, Germany ended the perfect run of previously unbeaten Iceland, 33:31 (16:15)
  • coming off two straight defeats against Slovenia and France in the main round, Germany found back to winning ways thanks to a nine-goal outing from Julius Eisend
  • the left back opened the scoring in the first minute of the match, in which Iceland were never in the lead
  • right wing Vincent Faciejew is Germany's top scorer going into the semi-finals, with 32 goals
  • Germany have won the M18 EHF EURO three times, most recently in 2021, and next meet two-time winners Spain (1994, 2022)
  • meeting France in the quarter-final, Spain relied on their top scorer Adrian Sola once more
  • the right wing netted 11 times to raise his tournament total to 52 and help Spain beat France 29:27 (15:13)
  • the teams were still level at 16:16 shortly after the break, but Spain's 5:1 run between the 39th and 45th minute to go 24:19 up proved to be decisive
  • when Spain won the M18 EHF EURO four years ago in Montenegro, they beat Germany 32:29 in the semi-final

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Iceland Vs Germany 6 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 41
Dragana Stjepanovic
Iceland Vs Germany 6 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 71
Dragana Stjepanovic
Iceland Vs Germany 6 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 148 (1)
Dragana Stjepanovic
ESP Vs FRA, August 06, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 69
Lucija Begenisic
ESP Vs FRA, August 06, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 20
Lucija Begenisic
ESP Vs FRA, August 06, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 84
Lucija Begenisic

Denmark vs Slovenia

Friday 7 August, 19:30 CEST; live on EHFTV

  • Denmark remain on course for what would be their first ever M18 EHF EURO title, having finished runners-up four times so far, including in 2024
  • Slovenia enter their fourth M18 EHF EURO semi-final, but are still aiming for their first medal after ranking fourth on each of the three previous occasions
  • on Thursday, Denmark extended their winning streak this tournament with a 38:30 (18:13) quarter-final victory over Croatia
  • Croatia enjoyed their only lead this match in the opening minutes (2:0) but kept in touch with their opponents going into the final quarter, trailing by just one goal: 25:24
  • between minutes 46 and 51, Denmark gained full control by scoring six unanswered goals and opening a commanding 31:24 lead
  • Denmark were led by Emil Bak and Hjalte Hoffmann, who each scored nine times, while David Vacek netted six for Croatia
  • Bak, top scorer and MVP when GOG won the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men last June, is Denmark's top scorer with 51 goals
  • like Denmark, Slovenia have arrived in the semi-finals unbeaten, adding a 32:27 (17:12) win against Hungary in the quarter-final
  • when Hungary failed to score for seven straight minutes in the first half, Slovenia opened a 7:3 lead and remained ahead for the rest of the match
  • right back Jaka Podvrsic scored 10 times and is Slovenia's most productive shooter so far this tournament, with 47 goals

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Denmark Vs Croatia 6 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 67
Dragana Stjepanovic
Denmark Vs Croatia 6 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 27
Dragana Stjepanovic
Denmark Vs Croatia 6 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 64
Dragana Stjepanovic
SLO Vs HUN, August 06, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 69
Lucija Begenisic
SLO Vs HUN, August 06, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 37
Lucija Begenisic
SLO Vs HUN, August 06, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 47
Lucija Begenisic

photos © Dragana Stjepanovic (main); Lucija Begenisic (in-text)

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POR HUN, 3 Aug, Photo Dusan Sandic (94)
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