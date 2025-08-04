Four teams with perfect records as W17 EHF EURO main round starts

04 August 2025, 11:00

The Women's 17 EHF EURO 2025 main round begins on Monday 4 August, with four teams carrying perfect records through to the next stage of the tournament in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Switzerland, Hungary, France and Croatia topped their preliminary round groups, each with three wins from three matches, putting them in a strong position as they each carry two points to the main round.

Meanwhile in groups A and B, four teams progress with two wins and a draw each. In group A, Spain and Denmark drew 28:28, before both beating Türkiye and Sweden. In group B, Slovakia and Germany both defeated North Macedonia and Portugal before ending the preliminary round with a 21:21 draw.

Spain, Denmark, Slovakia and Germany now make up main round group G, where victories will be crucial as all four teams have carried one point through to this stage.

Croatia produced the best attacking performance of the preliminary round, scoring 105 goals in three games. Hungary were the only other side to exceed 100 goals in the first three games, netting 101 times.

Defensively, Germany excelled, with just 64 goals conceded across their first three matches.

The top 12 teams now move to the main round, with matches beginning at 17:00 CEST on Monday. The teams which finish first and second in each main round group will progress to the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-placed sides. 

Meanwhile the bottom 12 teams from the preliminary round will play an intermediate round, starting at 12:00 CEST on Monday. All main and intermediate round games take place on Monday and Tuesday.

At the end of the preliminary round, Croatian centre back Antea Jerkovic is the tournament's top scorer with 24 goals, ahead of Romanian right back Agata Stoican with 23. 

The W17 EHF EURO 2025 is available to watch on AMC in Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia; on handballTV.fr in France; and on EHFTV worldwide through a tournament pass (geo-restrictions may apply).

 

Photos © Match Lens

