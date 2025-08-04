Four teams with perfect records as W17 EHF EURO main round starts

Switzerland, Hungary, France and Croatia topped their preliminary round groups, each with three wins from three matches, putting them in a strong position as they each carry two points to the main round.

Meanwhile in groups A and B, four teams progress with two wins and a draw each. In group A, Spain and Denmark drew 28:28, before both beating Türkiye and Sweden. In group B, Slovakia and Germany both defeated North Macedonia and Portugal before ending the preliminary round with a 21:21 draw.

Spain, Denmark, Slovakia and Germany now make up main round group G, where victories will be crucial as all four teams have carried one point through to this stage.

Croatia produced the best attacking performance of the preliminary round, scoring 105 goals in three games. Hungary were the only other side to exceed 100 goals in the first three games, netting 101 times.

Defensively, Germany excelled, with just 64 goals conceded across their first three matches.