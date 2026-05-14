Four young players to watch in Dijon

Four young players to watch in Dijon

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
14 May 2026, 13:00

The pinnacle of the EHF European League Women season is just around the corner, as Thüringer HC, MOL Esztergom, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and Viborg HK prepare to battle for the trophy at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 on 16–17 May.

While the four teams finish their preparations and fans get ready to create an unforgettable atmosphere at Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy in Dijon, another opportunity to leave their mark on the European stage awaits the new generation.

We look at four young players who have enjoyed rapid progress over the past seasons, proving they belong at the highest level. Some are preparing for their first EHF Finals appearance, while others already know what it takes to perform under pressure — but all arrive in Dijon eager to continue their rise and show why they are among the brightest young talents in European handball.

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Era Baumann (SUI) — Viborg HK
right wing

Swiss right wing Era Baumann is only 19 years old, but she already knows what it feels like to perform on the international stage. Baumann's talent truly came to light at the Women's EHF EURO 2024, when the then 17-year-old emerged as one of the key players in Switzerland's historic first main round berth, showing fighting spirit and a steady hand in crucial moments of decisive clashes.

Her strong development earned her a move from GC Amicitia Zürich to Viborg HK ahead of the 2025/26 season, opening a completely new chapter in her young career. Sharing her position with experienced Danish international Maria Fisker, Baumann has gradually carved out an important role in Viborg's rotation in the club's return to the EHF Finals.

After narrowly missing out on the group phase with Zürich the previous season, Baumann embraced her first EHF European League Women group phase campaign, with Viborg, by netting 16 goals in that stage — and still leaving plenty of room for further development.

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Lea Faragó (HUN) — MOL Esztergom
left back

MOL Esztergom's debut European season is already a dream campaign, as the Hungarian side booked a place at the EHF Finals — and Lea Faragó has been right at the heart of it. The 20-year-old left back heads to Dijon as the club's top scorer and the fourth overall leader in the competition, with 50 goals.

One of the key players in Esztergom's youthful squad, Faragó has been taking responsibility throughout the season. She produced one of her standout performances in the quarter-finals, netting 12 goals in the opening leg against Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC as Esztergom took control of the all-Hungarian clash.

Faragó joined Esztergom from NEKA in 2024, but had already caught attention on the international stage, winning medals with Hungary's younger age categories. Her rise continued in March 2025 when she made her senior national team debut, before playing the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship, where she scored three goals.

Esztergom recognised her importance for the club's future as well, handing Faragó a new long-term contract in October 2025 after she proved to be leader on the court.

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Lilou Pintat (FRA) — JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
line player

Lilou Pintat enjoyed her international breakthrough together with JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball during the 2023/24 season. Although Dijon failed to make it through the qualification stage that year, everything changed only one season later, as the French side stormed to the EHF Finals and celebrated bronze.

Now, Dijon return to the final tournament with the ambition of climbing one step higher, at home, in what will also be Pintat's last opportunity to fight for European silverware with the club before joining Metz Handball this summer.

The 21-year-old line player scored 26 goals for Dijon this season, further underlining the steady progress she has made over the past years. She had a rapid rise after winning the 2024 IHF Women's Junior World Championship with France, where she was also named the competition's All-star line player, before earning her senior France debut in March 2025.

Everything culminated at the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship, when Pintat joined the France squad following an injury to Méline Nocandy and eventually celebrated a bronze medal with the national team.

Pintat continues to impress with her physical defensive work, especially in Dijon, where she had to embrace even greater responsibility throughout the season due to several absences in the squad.

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Anna Szabó (HUN) — Thüringer HC
left wing

Thüringer HC return to the EHF Finals with title ambitions, while young Hungarian talent Anna Szabó continues her steady rise, now eyeing a potential consecutive title with the German side.

Szabó joined Thüringer HC from Moyra-Budaörs Handball ahead of the 2024/25 season, arriving in Germany at just 19 years old after already gaining valuable experience in the first Hungarian league. Since then, the 21-year-old left wing has gradually grown into her role within THC's rotation, adding fresh energy and depth to the defending champions.

In her debut season with THC, the left wing netted 16 goals in the EHF European League Women. In 2025/26, she has passed that tally, scoring 21 times on the road to Dijon.

Long before making her mark on the club level, Szabó had already established herself as one of Hungary's standout young talents on the international stage. She won the Women's 17 EHF EURO 2021 with Hungary and later added silver at the 2024 IHF Women's Junior World Championship, where Hungary fell short against France in the final.

That generation reunites in different colours in Dijon, as Szabó will share the spotlight with fellow Hungarian playing for MOL Esztergom Faragó and France's Pintat — this time in the fight for a European club trophy.

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Photos © Foxaep; Johnny Pedersen; Gergely Lőrinczi / MOL Esztergom; Christian Heilwagen

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