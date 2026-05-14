Lilou Pintat (FRA) — JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

line player

Lilou Pintat enjoyed her international breakthrough together with JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball during the 2023/24 season. Although Dijon failed to make it through the qualification stage that year, everything changed only one season later, as the French side stormed to the EHF Finals and celebrated bronze.

Now, Dijon return to the final tournament with the ambition of climbing one step higher, at home, in what will also be Pintat's last opportunity to fight for European silverware with the club before joining Metz Handball this summer.

The 21-year-old line player scored 26 goals for Dijon this season, further underlining the steady progress she has made over the past years. She had a rapid rise after winning the 2024 IHF Women's Junior World Championship with France, where she was also named the competition's All-star line player, before earning her senior France debut in March 2025.

Everything culminated at the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship, when Pintat joined the France squad following an injury to Méline Nocandy and eventually celebrated a bronze medal with the national team.

Pintat continues to impress with her physical defensive work, especially in Dijon, where she had to embrace even greater responsibility throughout the season due to several absences in the squad.