France and Netherlands seal crucial wins

GROUP 1

Luxembourg vs Türkiye 29:30 (11:14)

In the first match after the tragic death of their team captain Cemal Kütahya, who died with his five-year-old son in the devastating earthquake one month ago, Türkiye luckily took their first points in this qualification round.

Luxembourg were on an equal footing for most of the match, but missed too many chances at the beginning. From 3:8 onwards, the hosts clearly improved, and managed to reduce the gap to 17:18 and 22:23 and they even levelled the result at 24:24 during their best period in the first 20 minutes after the break, boosted by the goals of Leon Biel, Josip Ilic and Martin Müller.

The match was on the edge, the ”Red Lions” played with heart, while the visitors had lost their pace. A missed pass 20 seconds before the end provided Türkiye with the last attack – and Omur Pehlivan scored at the final buzzer and ended Luxembourgish hopes of taking their first point in an EHF EURO qualifier since 2002.