France back to full strength as round 3 wraps up

From my experience, it is always necessary to be cautious when traveling for a qualification match in Croatia. It is a great handball nation and a team that has often caused us difficulties on their home court. After a particularly busy start to the year with matches for the players in January and February, we will need to be able to regenerate the entire squad within a very short period of time. Our goal will be to make the team as competitive as possible during this period.

Sébastien Gardillou Head coach, France