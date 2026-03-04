France back to full strength as round 3 wraps up

France back to full strength as round 3 wraps up

EHF / Tim Dettmar
04 March 2026, 13:00

The second day of Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 3 awaits on Thursday. Five clashes from three groups see two top pairings collide in contests for first place, while six teams are eager to collect their first points. 

France welcome back two world-class players, while the Netherlands start a new era with two legends missing for the first time. 

GROUP 1

Croatia vs France

Thursday 5 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-8

  • the battle of the two top teams in group 1 — Croatia and France both beat Finland and Kosovo in the first two rounds and sit on four points, with France (+48) on a bigger goal difference than Croatia (+18)
  • France enter this match as World Championship bronze medallists
  • France’s Alicia Toublanc sits just outside of the top 10 scorers with 12 goals; Tina Barišic has netted 15 goals for Croatia (sixth), including a perfect nine from nine from the penalty line
  • this will be the 12th encounter between the teams, with France having the upper hand in most of the matches; the last two games, during the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers, were won by France, including a close 21:19 away win in Croatia
  • Chloé Valentini returns to the France squad after maternity leave and Grâce Zaadi Deuna is back after missing the World Championship with a thigh injury; Croatia are missing several players, including captain Katarina Ježić

R58649 2
Compared to the World Championship squad, we’re missing five players. The situation isn’t ideal, but we have two matches against France, one of the best teams in the world. We need to give our best, especially since we only have four training sessions before the first match. But we’ll prepare as well as we can.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, Croatia
20260304 W EUROQ Preview Gardillou Quote
From my experience, it is always necessary to be cautious when traveling for a qualification match in Croatia. It is a great handball nation and a team that has often caused us difficulties on their home court. After a particularly busy start to the year with matches for the players in January and February, we will need to be able to regenerate the entire squad within a very short period of time. Our goal will be to make the team as competitive as possible during this period.
Sébastien Gardillou
Head coach, France

Finland vs Kosovo

Thursday 5 March, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0

  • both teams still await their first points in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers
  • after Finland were defeated 25:17 by Croatia in their opener, France beat the Nordic side at home 32:15; Kosovo suffered an even heavier defeat against France, losing 43:12, followed by a 32:22 defeat against Croatia
  • Finland left back Emma Aarnio has netted 16 times so far, placing her fourth in the competition; Merlinda Qorraj has contributed more than a third of Kosovo’s goals, scoring six in each of the matches
  • Kosovo and Finland have scored the fewest goals of the qualifiers, with 34 and 32, respectively
  • the sides have met once in competitive matches, in 2015, with Finland taking a 27:19 victory in an EHF EURO Qualifiers phase 1 encounter

20260304 W EUROQ Preview Westerlund Quote
We will be facing a team that played a strong home match against Croatia. They have good shooting power in their backcourt and they are very effective on their fast breaks. Our defence must be fully focused at all times.
Tomas Westerlund
Head coach, Finland
R58731
The atmosphere within the team is very positive. Although the roster has changed considerably, the new players are highly motivated, eager to prove themselves, and working with maximum dedication. The energy and unity we are building day by day give us additional confidence. We know that Finland is a serious and physically very strong opponent, but we believe in our strength as a collective.
Mirjeta Bytyqi
Right back, Kosovo

GROUP 2

Switzerland vs Netherlands

Thursday 5 March, 19:15 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-3

  • the two top teams in group 2 meet in Kriens, Switzerland; after the first two matches, the sides sit on four points apiece and are separated by 15 goals
  • both teams want to return to winning form after losing the last matches at the World Championship; Switzerland finished the tournament 19th and the Netherlands placed fourth, narrowly missing out on a bronze medal at home
  • no team has scored more goals than the Netherlands — 81
  • two Switzerland players are among the top 10 scorers, with Tabea Schmid scoring 15 goals from 16 shots (sixth) and Era Baumann on 14 goals from 16 shots (eighth)
  • but Switzerland are missing Schmid and Laurentia Wolff due to injuries as well as Kerstin Kündig after her retirement from the national team
  • it will be the start of a new era for the Netherlands, after Estavana Polman and Lois Abbingh ended their national team careers with the home World Championship in December 

20260304 W EUROQ Preview Gautschi Quote
Over the past months, we have learned a lot — at the World Championship and in the games against Bosnia and Italy. These experiences give us confidence. Against the Netherlands, we have to stand together as a team, fight for each other, and use our emotions in a positive way. If we play with speed and stay aggressive in defence, we can also make an impact against a top opponent.
Daphné Gautschi
Left back, Switzerland
20260304 W EUROQ Preview Malestein Quote
After the World Championship in the Netherlands, it’s great to see almost everyone again. We also have some new players joining the team. Playing against Switzerland is a good test for us. They have been improving year after year, so it will be a nice challenge.
Angela Malestein
Right wing, Netherlands

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

Thursday 5 March, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-0

  • both teams were defeated in their two EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers matches played so far
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina suffered two heavy defeats against Switzerland, 35:19, and the Netherlands, 39:19; Italy had similar experiences, losing 37:25 and 42:19 to the same opponents, respectively
  • it will be the fourth time the teams meet in competitive matches, with Bosnia and Herzegovina having been victorious in every match so far
  • the latest match was in 2021, when Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrated a 25:22 home win during EHF EURO Qualifiers phase 1
  • Desire Kolasinac has scored 17 goals for the hosts so far, making her the joint-second top scorer after two matches

20260304 W EUROQ Preview Rodriguez Quote
I think Bosnia will rely heavily on their home game, compared to the away game in Pescara. In any case, we expect a similar level of technique to ours, with quality players coming from major leagues, so I expect two evenly matched matches. We'll have to stay true to our playing principles, with a proactive defence and a high tempo, as intense as possible, as well as being efficient in attack and, therefore, in scoring.
Alfredo Rodríguez
Head coach, Italy

GROUP 5

Ukraine vs Lithuania

Thursday 5 March, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-0

  • both teams enter round 3 on zero points following two losses in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers
  • Ukraine lost to Sweden 33:25 in their opener, then 34:23 to Serbia in Slovakia, where Ukraine play their “home” matches; Lithuania were defeated by Serbia, 42:33, then had a heavy 41:20 loss against Sweden
  • the Lithuanian trio of Gabija Pilikauskaite (12 goals), Aušra Arciševskaja (12) and Rita Rakauskiene (10) all rank in the top 25 scorers of the qualifiers
  • it will be the fourth time the teams meet, with Ukraine having won all previous matches
  • the most recent match took place in 2016, when Ukraine secured a dominant 31:16 win during the World Championship qualifiers

2025 10 19 Ukrajina Srbsko 023
We are focused only on winning. We are doing everything we can to play our best and be in good shape. We are watching their games, preparing for their tactics, and preparing for Lithuania carefully. They play well in attack, can shoot from a distance, and can dribble. But we will prepare for this, so everything will be fine.
Milana Shukal
Right wing, Ukraine

Main photo © Kalle Parkkinen/Newspix24

