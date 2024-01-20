France edge closer to semi-finals berth
France extended their unbeaten run to five matches on Saturday with a 39:32 victory over Iceland – their third such start in Men’s EHF EURO history.
The win puts the Olympic champions on the edge of their third semi-finals berth in the last four editions of the European championship, but means Iceland’s hopes are now almost non-existent.
The game was a weird one, like we were always ahead but they were always two or three goals behind. We did not feel too threatened but they remained dangerous until the end. I'm happy I could show what I could do, but tonight is not an ending in itself, just another step.
Basically, they did what they wanted on offence. It was really hard for us, they always had a solution and we did not help our goalkeepers enough. It is hard to win a handball game when you take that many goals.