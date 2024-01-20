UH28320

France edge closer to semi-finals berth

20 January 2024, 17:10

France extended their unbeaten run to five matches on Saturday with a 39:32 victory over Iceland – their third such start in Men’s EHF EURO history.

The win puts the Olympic champions on the edge of their third semi-finals berth in the last four editions of the European championship, but means Iceland’s hopes are now almost non-existent.

GROUP I

France vs Iceland 39:32 (17:14)

  • with their 39-goal outing, France are now the top attack in the Men's EHF EURO 2024, having scored 171 goals in five matches, four more than Denmark and 13 more than Portugal
  • this was the highest-scoring match at the EHF EURO 2024, beating the previous performance set by Norway and Portugal, 69 goals, in the first main round match in Hamburg
  • Dika Mem, Ludovic Fabregas and Melvyn Richardson were France’s top scorers, with six goals each, as every outfield player scored at least one goal
  • the all-time top scorer of the Men’s EHF EURO, Nikola Karabatic, scored three times and improved his overall tally to 292 goals, as he inches closer to becoming the first-ever player to hit the 300-goal mark
  • after their third loss in a row, Iceland are virtually out of contention for a place in the semi-finals, being the only team in the group still on zero points

Can anybody stop France?

France seem to be unstoppable at the EHF EURO 2024, as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches, with another excellent attacking outing, tying their best output in the competition, after delivering 39 goals against North Macedonia in the opener in Dusseldorf.

Guillaume Gille’s side went close to beating their record of 41 goals scored in a single match, but missed out only for two goals, yet France proved once again why they are one of the leading sides in the title mix with an unstoppable attack.

With six points in the standings and with wins against Croatia and Germany, France are firmly in first place. With another win in the next match against Austria, they will be mathematically qualified to the semi-finals, for the third time in the last four editions.

The game was a weird one, like we were always ahead but they were always two or three goals behind. We did not feel too threatened but they remained dangerous until the end. I'm happy I could show what I could do, but tonight is not an ending in itself, just another step.
Samir Bellahcene
Goalkeeper, France
Basically, they did what they wanted on offence. It was really hard for us, they always had a solution and we did not help our goalkeepers enough. It is hard to win a handball game when you take that many goals.
Gisli Kristjansson
Centre back, Iceland
