France edge closer to semi-finals berth

Can anybody stop France?

France seem to be unstoppable at the EHF EURO 2024, as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches, with another excellent attacking outing, tying their best output in the competition, after delivering 39 goals against North Macedonia in the opener in Dusseldorf.

Guillaume Gille’s side went close to beating their record of 41 goals scored in a single match, but missed out only for two goals, yet France proved once again why they are one of the leading sides in the title mix with an unstoppable attack.

With six points in the standings and with wins against Croatia and Germany, France are firmly in first place. With another win in the next match against Austria, they will be mathematically qualified to the semi-finals, for the third time in the last four editions.

Photos © Kolektiff Images